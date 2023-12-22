‘Keep the same energy on Monday’: Eagles fans up in arms after Tommy DeVito poses with Giants fan trolling them ahead of their Christmas clash

Christmas is going to be exciting for the NFL, as the New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles. There’s already a lot of heat among the fanbases of the two teams, which is fueled by Tommy DeVito’s recent viral pictures. Eagles fans are not happy with Tommy DeVito and they are taking a hard dig at him.

What did Tommy DeVito do that upset the Philadelphia Eagles fans?

Earlier this week, during a Tommy DeVito event, a picture was clicked that is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Tommy DeVito was seen posing with a picture, holding a jersey that says “F**k Philly.”. As Tommy DeVito poses with the fan, there’s a huge smile on his face, and Eagles fans are really upset with him.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s one of the roughest phases going on. The team has been on a losing streak. Out of the last four games they played, they lost three. The New York Giants, on the other hand, have won three out of the last four games. So, Eagles fans were not impressed when Tommy DeVito’s picture went viral.

Also Read: Despite supporting Christian McCaffrey in MVP race, Tom Brady reveals why he will never root for 49ers

Advertisement

How did the Philadelphia Eagles react to the viral Tommy DeVito dig?

The Philadelphia Eagles are not happy with Tommy DeVito, and they haven’t waited until Christmas to shout at him. The fans used their X accounts and shared their reactions to the viral Tommy DeVito picture.

“Keep that same energy on Christmas,” commented an Eagles fan who seemed unimpressed with Tommy DeVito.

“Never give the next team motivational material,” said another Eagles fan. Well, if you look at it, it really is motivation material for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Pretty sure if you meet his agent's fee, he’ll pose with anything in his hand you want," commented a fan, taking a dig at Tommy DeVito.

“Tommy DeVito does events? What kind of loser goes to these?” Another fan said:. This fan really seems unhappy with Tommy DeVito and his fans.

“He has no idea how badly the Eagles are going to take the last 3 weeks out on this team,” said an Eagles fan.

While Tommy DeVito and the New York Jets are having back to back wins, Philadelphia Eagles are badly looking for a comeback. The Eagles will be facing the Giants on Christmas, December 25, at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Who do you think is going to win the game?

Also Read: Resurfaced video of Travis Kelce, who recently defended Taylor Swift from NFL fans, shows Chiefs star mooning hecklers