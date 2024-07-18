Keeping Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parson Is Impossible, Ex-Cowboys Star Says; Suggests Jerry Jones Should Trade THIS Player

It has been 28 years since the Dallas Cowboys won a Super Bowl or a conference title. Despite having signed heavyweights like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and Ceedee Lamb in the past, Jerry Jones' team was unable to get past the playoffs. Given the NFL salary cap, Jones is struggling to retain all of them together.



While discussing the matter, former Cowboys legend Hall of Famer Charles Haley offered a way for owner Jerry Jones to get out of the present contract situation. In a recent podcast appearance, he proposed that Jerry Jones get rid of Dak Prescott.

Charles Haley provides a solution for the contract mess

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have financial difficulties regarding compensating their elite players. Superstar Micah Parsons also anticipates a contract extension shortly, as do quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.



Hall of Fame Charles Haley, who is also well-known for his controversial behavior in team meetings , suggested that splitting ways with Prescott would be one way for Jones to get out of the salary cap situation he's in at the moment during his most recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show.

Charles stated, "Trade Dak, just put him up for the trade. Guess what? Every team in the league would be after him. Every team in the league.” Haley went on to call Dak “winner” and said he is a great person and a great leader. Speaking about Dak further, Charles continued, “I know him. I go up there all the time."

Advertisement

Haley persuaded Jones to trade star quarterback Prescott, saying that he would be signed immediately upon hitting free agency. Given that the quarterback is likely to earn at least $55 million to remain with the Cowboys, the team will have just $67.5 million in salary cap space this season, minus $10 million.



According to his comments, Haley likes Prescott and would want to see him finish his career in Dallas. It's also evident that Haley believes Jones will struggle to maintain Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons, and that Prescott may have to be the odd man out if Jones is to keep his other two stars.

Also Read: Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Highlights Seine River Cleanliness Before 2024 Olympics

Charles Haley says Jones is ‘screwed’

Charles Haley also discussed the Dallas Cowboys' financial situation and believes Jerry Jones is 'screwed'. Picking up on this point, NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley chastised Jones for back-loading contracts on Up and Adams.



Speaking about Jones, Haley stated, "He kept back-loading everything.” He further continued, “So now, he’s screwed. … His bill came due, and he doesn’t have the money to be able to (pay everyone). And so he’s going to have to find another way around the salary cap. … He gambled a long time, and now time is up."

Advertisement

However, trading Dak would be a difficult decision for Dallas since the quarterback has a no-trade provision, which means he would have to renounce that portion of his contract for the organization to transfer him. So, if the Cowboys decide to trade him, they must first obtain his permission.



Second, if the Cowboys make Prescott available for trade, it will spark a bidding war among numerous clubs that think they are just one quarterback away from contending. For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a crushing defense and outstanding players surrounding the quarterback position on offense.