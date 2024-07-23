‘Keeping the Gang Together’: TNT Matching Amazon’s USD 1.8 Billion NBA Media Rights Bid Has Fans Overjoyed

TNT Sports has made it clear to the NBA that it intends to utilize its matching rights to uphold its broadcasting of league games. The current broadcaster of NBA on TNT, has finally set the stage for a potential showdown over media rights with Amazon Prime Video.

The rift between TNT and the NBA is expected to trigger further discussions, with the specter of a legal showdown looming over the landscape of media rights. While the ‘who wins what’ war is still to rest, the basketball fans share their joy after finding out about TNT matching the Virginia-based giant company.

NBA fans react to TNT matching Amazon’s $1.8 billion offer

While the league’s official statement is yet to be put out for the general public, the companies fighting for their major roles in the broadcasting scenario show no sign of halting.

NBA fans were filled with optimism when TNT, their favorite network, revealed its plans to match Amazon's $1.8 billion offer. Social media was flooded with fans expressing their desire for the show to continue for many more years.

Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote, ”Keeping the gang together!!! What everyone was hoping for.”

The joy was evident among fans as two of their favorites, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley would still continue to make the show worth watching. As another user wrote, “SO YOURE TELLING ME THERES STILL A CHANCE”

However, a fan took shots at Amazon and commented, “NBA just stick with TNT man. No one rly watches “Amazon”.”

Whereas, another user commented a gif of Shaq and Chucks hugging each other and wrote, “TNT IS STAYING.”

NBA leaning towards declining TNT Sports' offer to match Amazon’s media rights package

Despite having the contractual right to match an offer, the NBA is reportedly leaning towards declining TNT’s attempt to secure the 11-year package signed by Amazon Prime Video, favoring instead the existing $1.8 billion per year contract with Amazon .

This development has sparked anticipation for legal deliberations and implications on the future of broadcast and streaming deals.

TNT’s pursuit of Amazon’s media rights package also signals a clear path for NBC to join ABC/ESPN as a new partner in the impending official deals. Notably, NBC is slated to exclusively air regular-season games on Peacock on Mondays, while hosting NBC broadcasts on Tuesdays and Sundays, with the Sunday package commencing after the NFL season.

The significant move is projected to cost NBC approximately $2.5 billion per season over the course of 11 years. In light of these developments, ESPN is poised to maintain annual broadcasting rights for the NBA Finals and conference finals, except for one season, while incurring an expenditure of about $2.6 billion per year.

In a broader scope, the collective partnership of ESPN, NBC, Amazon or TNT is expected to allocate an additional $2.2 billion over 11 years for the WNBA.

TNT, in response to the situation, expressed a commitment to maintaining its longstanding partnership with the NBA. The network stated its efforts to present fair bids in good faith during negotiation periods and asserted that it had exercised its rights to match an offer, thereby submitting the necessary paperwork to the league.

Concurrently, the NBA confirmed receipt of the proposal and indicated that it was under review, while Amazon declined to comment on the matter.

