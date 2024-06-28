Kelly Stafford Slams ‘Insecure Men’ Trolling Her for Hooking Up With Husband Matthew’s Backup QB

Kelly Stafford has fired back at the trollers in an Instagram post. The wife of Matthew Stafford has a message for the ‘insecure men’ who are calling her out after she honestly revealed that she is dating a backup QB of her husband in Georgia. Ever since she has disclosed this, the controversy has ignited a media storm.

Meanwhile, following the backlash, Kelly has responded to the ones trolling her for the viral dating story she revealed recently. Here is what she has said.

Kelly Stafford lashes out at ‘insecure men' for trolling her over her viral dating story

The backlash Kelly Stafford faced didn't sit right with her which compelled her to take over her Instagram and address her critics while also praising her husband in the process. Kelly wrote, “Realizing how many insecure men there are out there.. so grateful I married the complete opposite.”

Kelly further added, “Loved last night #joyofmylife.” The post included an image of her and her husband with a background song Joy of My Life by Chris Stapleton. She also turned off the comments of the post following the criticism. The mother of four kids is tired of reading hate responses on every post.

Stafford became a subject of roasts after she made her dating story public which involved a fling with a backup QB of her now husband Matthew Stafford during their initial days of romance.

This was a clever trick of her to make the Los Angeles Rams player jealous and it worked as the two went on to marry and welcome four daughters together. However, her fooling around with the other guy was something the internet users didn't like and she responded to Mrs Sttaford in a way she didn't expect.

Kelly Stafford had earlier apologised to Joe Cox for the media outrage

Although Kelly Stafford didn't reveal which quarterback she dated during her husband's time in Georgia, Matthew played in front of players like Joe Cox , Joe Tereshinski, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi.

Fans were quick enough with their theories to point out that Cox might have been the one Kelly played around as the now-head coach was the only one during all three seasons of Stafford. “I dated the backup to p--- him off,” she had told the Off the Vjne podcast.

Meanwhile, Kelly understood that she needed to apologise to Cox and his family after she involved them unintentionally stating that she was “sorry for the media storm” and clarified that they had “zero involvement” in what she spoke, via her Instagram stories.

She further said, “In fact, it was y’alls relationship in college that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew.” Kelly continued, “You were the couple that everyone thinks Matthew and I was.. y’all were the UGA QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all.”