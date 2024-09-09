Kendrick Lamar to Perform at NFL Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans

The excitement for next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show just went up a notch with the announcement that the acclaimed hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the highly-anticipated event.

Set to take place on February 9, 2025, at the iconic city of New Orleans, Louisiana, the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show promises to be an electrifying showcase of Lamar's unparalleled talent and artistry.

This will mark the second time Kendrick Lamar graces the prestigious halftime stage, having previously made a special appearance alongside Dr. Dre's West Coast hip-hop showcase in 2022. However, this time around, Lamar takes the spotlight as the main act, becoming only the second rapper to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In a statement revealing the news, Lamar emphasized the enduring impact of rap music, stating, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Known for his innovative and thought-provoking performances, Lamar will be collaborating with pgLang, the creative imprint he co-founded, to bring a unique and engaging artistic vision to the Halftime Show.

Despite not releasing a new album since 2022, Lamar's influence in the music industry remains undeniable. Kendrick’s recent chart-topping single Not Like Us further solidified his status as a trailblazer in the hip-hop scene.

The Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, to be broadcast live on Fox from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will also mark the sixth consecutive year that Roc Nation is programming the event. Spearheaded by JAY-Z, Roc Nation's involvement in the Halftime Show underscores their commitment to showcasing top-tier entertainment on a global stage.

Expressing excitement for Lamar's upcoming performance, JAY-Z also praised the artist's cultural impact and artistic prowess, emphasizing Lamar's ability to shape and influence the music landscape for years to come. The collaboration between Kendrick Lamar, Roc Nation, and Apple Music is set to deliver an unforgettable spectacle that will resonate with audiences worldwide.