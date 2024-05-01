The simmering rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has drawn in an unlikely critic - New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. In a series of X (earlier Twitter) posts, the outspoken All-Pro corner expressed his disappointment with Lamar's newly released "Euphoria" diss track aimed at Drake.

Sauce Gardner's Scathing Review- "Waited 3 Weeks for That?… I Expected More"

After weeks of anticipation, Lamar surprise-dropped "Euphoria" on Tuesday as a response to Drake's "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle" disses. But Gardner was distinctly unimpressed, bluntly stating in a now-deleted X post: "Waited 3 weeks for that?? And I'm a civilian." He reposts his tweet with the quote “I am not saying it was bad; I just expected much more after 3 weeks without a response”

"Should've Been MUCH Better" The two-time All-Pro admitted he didn't think the Lamar track was necessarily "bad." However, he felt the extended wait raised expectations that ultimately fell flat, telling TMZ, "...given the time in between Drake's shot and the clap back, [my] expectations were much greater."

Gardner's candid critique seemed to strike a nerve with fans of the Grammy-winning rappers. He soon found himself backtracking, tweeting "LADIES AND GENTLEMAN, IT'S OKAY TO BE A FAN OF DRAKE & KENDRICK. YALL ARE TOO DEEP IN." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Jets star even expressed regret over a photo he took with Drake, worried it made him appear biased: "I'm lowkey sick I took that picture with Drake because now my opinion don't hold no weight because y'all gon' think I'm being biased."

Gardner's insertion into the Lamar-Drake saga was an unexpected crossover from the sports world. As he admitted in a deleted tweet, "I'm in rare form."

Advertisement

While let down by "Euphoria", the cornerback showed respect for Lamar's talents, telling TMZ he's "lyrically gifted" and "far from an average artist" even if not his preferred sound.

After feeling the wrath of fans, a chastened Gardner vowed to "keep my comments to myself now" regarding the high-profile rap squabble.

Everything to Know About Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Beef

The rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has simmered for over a decade, dating back to 2013 when Lamar rapped about wanting to "murder" Drake on the track "Control." The latest flare-up began earlier this year after Lamar rejected J. Cole's reference to himself, Drake, and Lamar as rap's "big three" on Drake's song "First Person Shooter."

Drake quickly responded with diss tracks "Push Ups" and the controversial "Taylor Made Freestyle," which used an AI-generated Tupac Shakur voice leading to legal threats. Lamar's new "Euphoria" alludes to this, rapping Shakur is "turning in his grave."

J. Cole also entered the fray on "7 Minute Drill," accusing Lamar of falling off before quickly apologizing, calling the diss "lame" and praising Lamar as "one of the greatest."

The deep-rooted tensions reach back years, with Lamar's 2013 "Control" verse declaring he wanted to outshine Drake and others. As the latest salvos show, the acrimony between two titans of modern hip-hop is far from settled.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Spends Whopping USD 27000 on Gifts for Taylor Swift After The Tortured Poets Department Release: Report