Kendrick Perkins Makes BOLD Claim About Boston Celtics Ahead of NBA Season; All You Need to Know

Kendrick Perkins, a former big man for the Boston Celtics, is not optimistic about his former team's chances of winning another NBA championship this year. Perkins predicts that the Celtics won't have an easy time winning another championship.

“At the end of the day, teams did stack up in the rest of the league and especially in the Eastern Conference to look at the Celtics eye-to-eye and they are going to do that this season,” Perkins said on ESPN. “It's hard. Teams are getting better every single offseason.”

Perkins names the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks as potential East rivals of Boston. According to the former NBA player, both of those teams improved their rosters in preparation for the 2024–2025 NBA season. Paul George has joined the 76ers, while New York added Mikal Bridges.

2024 saw the Celtics defeat the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the NBA championship. Before that, the Celtics won in 2008 when Perkins was a member of the Boston team.

Respectfully, the Celtics and their supporters don't agree with Perkins. Their belief that the team is capable of winning consecutive championships is understandable. Superstar Jayson Tatum and a number of other players who contributed to the team's success last season are back for the team. Joe Mazzulla, the head coach, is also back on the field in Boston.

Perkins is correct, though, in saying that it is challenging for teams to win consecutive NBA titles. The Golden State Warriors, who won the championship in 2017 and 2018, were the last team to accomplish that. Since then, six different teams have won the NBA championship, with the Celtics taking the crown last season.

It will be intriguing to watch Boston's NBA Finals opponent if they manage to win the Eastern Conference once more in the upcoming campaign. The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic are two of the many teams in the West that would be thrilled to have the opportunity to win a championship.

