Kendrick Perkins Settles Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT Debate by Comparing Olympics Stats

After Team USA secured the gold medal against France in Paris, comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan inevitably resurfaced. LeBron now holds three gold medals, while Jordan has two. Kendrick Perkins argues that this is enough to place LeBron above the Bulls legend in the All-Time conversation.

In a recent appearance on *Get Up*, the former Boston Celtics star discussed the broader significance of this Olympic victory. Perkins mentioned that while he had long made up his mind about who the GOAT is, LeBron’s performance in Paris might solidify his position above MJ in the GOAT debate.

Perkins told Mike Greenberg, “The greatest of all time… LeBron James has one up on MJ right now. From the start of the tournament, he was consistently the best player on Team USA.”

LeBron consistently performed as an all-around player throughout the campaign, leading the team to victory in several crucial moments. Perkins also emphasized that LeBron wasn't limited to any one position or style of play, adapting to whatever challenges the team faced.

“Everything that LeBron James did at this age was a beautiful thing to watch in the Olympics. He’s one up on Jordan right now. He’s been my GOAT,” the ESPN analyst added.

LeBron James earned the MVP title in the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This achievement marked his third Olympic gold medal and MVP award, further solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

James guided Team USA to an undefeated 6-0 record, averaging 14.2 points on 66% shooting, along with 8.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. In the gold medal game against France, he contributed 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 10 assists in nearly 33 minutes on the court.

Although former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury criticized the decision, suggesting that Stephen Curry deserved the MVP award, James' performance throughout the tournament received widespread acclaim. Curry, who sank eight 3-pointers in the gold medal match, was also selected for the All-Star five alongside James.

The 2024 Olympics might have been James' last appearance on the international stage, as he has expressed uncertainty about participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Games when he will be 43. Nonetheless, his status as one of the greatest Olympians in basketball history remains unquestionable.

