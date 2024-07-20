Kendrick Perkins Thinks Joel Embiid Will Be Under ‘Most Pressure’ Next Season With Addition of Paul George to 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering the upcoming season with championship-or-bust expectations, and no one feels this pressure more than Joel Embiid. Despite his terrific career, the 2022/23 NBA MVP has yet to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

ESPN’s NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been vocal about the high stakes for Embiid, explaining that no other player in the NBA faces as much pressure to succeed this season.

Pressure on Joel Embiid to deliver championship

According to Kendrick Perkins, Joel Embiid's pressure is unparalleled to any other star in the league because of the success of other elite big men that are generally considered his contemporary rivals.

Perkins highlights that fellow superstar big men such as Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo all have championships, but Embiid's lack of postseason success has been detrimental in his overall legacy. Perkins emphasized this point on ESPN's NBA Today, underscoring the urgency for Embiid to deliver next season.

"The pressure on Joel Embiid is immense. When you look at other top bigs in the NBA, they all have championships. Embiid needs to prove he can lead his team to the title," Perkins said.

Furthermore, the 76ers have made significant moves to support Embiid by acquiring 9-time NBA All-Star Paul George and Caleb Martin , and re-signing Tyrese Maxey. This new lineup places Philadelphia among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The additions signal a clear message: the Sixers are all-in on winning now.

Perkins noted, "Philly has done everything to provide Embiid with the necessary pieces. The excuses are gone. It's time for him to deliver."

Despite the optimism surrounding the new roster, injuries remain a critical concern. Both Embiid and George have struggled to stay healthy in the last couple of seasons, which could be a significant obstacle for Philly. The success of the team's season heavily depends on their ability to remain on the court.

The 76ers' injury woes are a recurring issue, and Perkins highlighted this: "Their biggest challenge is staying healthy. If they can reach the postseason at full strength, a championship is within reach."

Philly ‘Big Three’ potential

The potential of the Embiid-George-Maxey trio is a major talking point. If they can gel and stay healthy, they have the talent to make a deep playoff run in 2025. Joel Embiid's playoff history until now has been disappointing, but the new additions could change that narrative.

Currently, Embiid is with Team USA, preparing for the Olympics . He has been candid about how past injuries have affected him but remains optimistic about his long-term health for the 76ers.

Even with a strong roster, the road to the NBA Finals is fraught with challenges. The Celtics and Knicks boast formidable teams, and the Eastern Conference is highly competitive. Overcoming these hurdles will require peak performance from the 76ers' stars.

"There are no guarantees in the East. The competition is fierce, but with everyone healthy, the 76ers have a real shot," Perkins added.

So, the upcoming season is a defining moment for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. With the team's significant offseason moves, there is immense pressure on Embiid to lead his team to a championship.