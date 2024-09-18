Kendrick Perkins Weighs In on Anthony Edwards' MVP Chances This Season

Anthony Edwards is taking on a major leadership role for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the new NBA season approaches. After delivering an impressive playoff performance, where he averaged 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in critical games, Edwards has emerged as a rising star and a potential future face of the league. His poise and ability to excel under pressure have drawn comparisons to legends like Michael Jordan, underlining his potential to guide his team to success.

In a recent episode of NBA Today, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his early pick for the NBA's next MVP. Out of a pool of potential candidates, Perkins chose the young star Anthony Edwards as his pick for the 2024-25 season.

"Anthony Edwards, the guy we've been comparing to Michael Jordan," Perkins said. "Based on what I saw last year, especially in the Olympics, Edwards is ready to go after it. He wants to win, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads the league in scoring this year. He’s not waiting on anyone, and I know he’s determined to win a championship."

Last season, Nikola Jokic claimed the MVP award, averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game for the Nuggets. He remains a strong favorite for the award next season, as he and Joel Embiid have traded the MVP title over the past three years.

If anyone has a shot at taking the MVP from the top contenders, it's Edwards. The 23-year-old guard posted impressive stats last season, averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 46.1% shooting. With his unparalleled athleticism, versatile skill set, and relentless competitive drive, Edwards is rapidly climbing the ranks as one of the world's top players.

He led the Wolves to a 56-26 record, securing the third-best finish in the West. Edwards then carried his team through two playoff rounds before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

At the Olympic Games, he delivered another standout performance, averaging 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 16.3 minutes per game. His Olympic debut was a success, and he's likely to be among the first names considered for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

With such high expectations already set, it's hard to predict how soon Edwards will reach his full potential. But if last season is any indicator, the young star and his Timberwolves are poised for continued success.

Edwards has already shown enough to earn the trust of fans, but now he must back up his words with action. If he steps up and meets the challenge, it could mark the beginning of a superstar career that cements his legacy in NBA history.

