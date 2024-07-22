Kenny Clark, Packers Agree To Cap-Cutting Contract Extension Worth USD 64 Million Over Three Years: Report

Kenny Clark, one of the Green Bay Packers' most significant players, will remain at the center of the team's defensive line for the foreseeable future. According to NFL Network, the Packers and nose tackle Kenny Clark have agreed on a three-year, USD 64 million deal extension.

Although Green Bay Packers fans had been waiting for Jordan Love's extension all summer, general manager Brian Gutekunst reached a deal with a pillar of his defense who had spent his whole career with the Packers on the eve of training camp.

Kenny Clark’s extension deal

According to NFL insider Ian Rapport, three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year deal extension for USD 64 million. Clark will earn a hefty USD 29 million this year, including a USD 17.5 million signing bonus, though the guarantee numbers have yet to be revealed.

Clark was approaching the final season of his deal after signing a four-year, USD 70 million extension in the summer of 2020, which included a USD 25 million signing bonus.

According to Over The Salary, he was expected to cost Green Bay USD 27.5 million, and his deal had three vacant years that would have resulted in a USD 13.75 million dead salary charge on the Packers' cap sheet in 2025. His new deal, with an average annual value of around USD 21.3 million, places him as the league's 12th-highest-paid defensive lineman, following just a few players who were paid this offseason.



While quarterback Jordan Love's deal may be the next one the front office negotiates, he appears to have a promising future after excelling in his first year as a full-time starter. If the defense performs well in the coming season and beyond, the Packers will be a regular playoff challenger.

Kenny Clark’s NFL career

Clark was picked as the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft. Since then, he has played a vital role in this team's defense. During his time with the organization, he has earned three Pro Bowl honors and set outrageous career highs to help the team push for long postseason campaigns.



Clark started only two games for Green Bay as a rookie, but he quickly established himself as a starter in his second season. Since then, the three-time Pro Bowler has been a force on the interior, routinely plugging the middle against the run and applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, had a career-high 7.5 sacks last season while also recording 44 tackles, nine stops for loss, and two forced fumbles in 17 games. During his eight seasons with the Packers, Clark has 380 tackles, 34 sacks, 47 tackles for loss, and seven forced fumbles in 123 games (109 starts). He also has 71 quarterback hits, including a career-high 16 last season.



The Packers have more defensive line depth surrounding Clark than at any other point in his career, with 2022 first-round choice Devonte Wyatt and solid run stuffer T.J. Slaton. Clark is unquestionably the group's leader.

