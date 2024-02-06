'Kermit can’t handle the boos': 49ers fans BRUTALLY TROLL Patrick Mahomes after he calls out booing-fans during Super Bowl Opening Night

The Super Bowl Opening Night was quite an experience, especially for Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was unexpected when the fans started booing him while he was having a conversation with Bruce Buffer, the renowned UFC Octagon Announcer.

In response to the boos, Mahomes decided to call out the fans and made a statement that ended up getting him trolled by the 49ers on X. Let's take a look at what the Chiefs' star quarterback said that triggered the 49ers fans and how they reacted to his statement.

What did Patrick Mahomes say that got him trolled by 49ers fans?

At the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Patrick Mahomes stood beside Brock Purdy while he delivered his speech and chatted with Bruce Buffer. Amidst one of their conversations, fans began booing him, and Patrick decided to respond. "I appreciate it Niners Nation, we're here," Mahomes said in reply.

This led to a huge outrage among the 49ers fans who went ahead trolling the Chiefs star quarterback on X. "Kermit can’t handle the boos," a 49ers fan said, taking a dig at Patrick Mahomes.

"You appreciate them until they beat you this Sunday!! Niners baby!!!" another San Francisco 49ers fan commented, targeting Patrick Mahomes for his comment during the Super Bowl Opening Night.

One fan commented, "Theres only one Nation. Thats RaiderNation." Another wrote, "Still funny tho, they definitely did NOT like getting booed. They thought chiefs kingdom was all that."

"Purdy is standing there thinking, "damn he really does sound like Kermit," a 49ers fan tweeted with a picture of Brock Purdy's expression. Now that's good sarcasm right here.

The trolling has brought an extra level of excitement to the Super Bowl showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. This marks the Chiefs' fourth appearance in the last five years at the Super Bowl. It's definitely going to be an exhilarating game as we wait to see if the Chiefs will finally claim the championship trophy this time around.

