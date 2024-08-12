Kevin Durant Admits He Thinks More About Retirement Due To Younger Players On Steph Curry's Mother’s Podcast

Kevin Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of basketball. He has experienced every emotion possible on the court. A lot of buckets, four Olympic gold medals, two NBA titles, two MVPs in the Finals, and an MVP in the regular season.

The Slim Reaper is about to begin his 17th NBA season. The media recently addressed the unspoken issue, as it usually does with any veteran athlete. The stars typically sidestep this question or give an excuse, but KD answered the question with a straightforward response.

In the most recent Raising Fame episode, which was hosted by Sonya Curry and Lucille O'Neal, Durant was open about his retirement intentions. "I tend to think about retirement more as I get older in the league and the league is getting younger," he stated. "I don't know how Steph is about that," he said, glancing at Sonya, Stephen Curry's mother. She laughed and immediately responded, "Oh, he is thinking."

But KD turned around and made a constructive remark, saying, "It creeps into my thoughts. To be honest, I have no idea what I'll do. I'm very diverse in my interests. I firmly intend to remain involved in the game, develop my philanthropy, carry out projects in our hometown, and collaborate with my mother and aunt.”

Kevin Durant responded to a similar query not too long ago. Malika Andrews of ESPN questioned KD about his plans to leave the Phoenix Suns. The superstar slipped out with a perplexing response at that moment, so it's possible that he didn't necessarily have one. He said, “At the moment, I would say yes, but that's just a figure of speech. I have no idea what will occur.”

Advertisement

In 2028, Kevin Durant will be 39 years old, the precise age at which LeBron James competed in the Olympics in Paris and took home the MVP title. With the improvements in medical care and injury healing, Durant has a good chance of staying fit for the next Olympics.

KD also set two records during this Olympic campaign. First, he exceeded the all-time Olympic scoring record held by WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. And then, in the just-finished competition, he won four gold medals, shattering Carmelo Anthony's record for most medals (3 golds, 1 bronze). The superstar could further take advantage of his stats if he tried to compete in another Olympics. But it all depends on how the superstar is feeling then.

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant's Role for Team USA in Paris Olympics Revealed by Steve Kerr; DETAILS Inside