Kevin Durant and Devin Booker Seen with Multiple Women at St. Tropez After Olympic Gold Medal Win

Kevin Durant is enjoying some new gold and some stunning company, as the NBA star was seen celebrating his Olympic win surrounded by a bevy of attractive women—and he brought his teammate, Devin Booker, along for the fun!

Slim Reaper was seen living it up in St. Tropez, surrounded by stunningly gorgeous women, drinking in the good life after Team USA's victory in Paris. Durant, who set a record as the all-time leading scorer in international play during the tournament, was clearly enjoying the moment, smiling as he relished in his latest success.

With some downtime before the NBA season begins,Kevin Durant and Devin Booker decided to take advantage of their free time. According to TMZ, the Phoenix Suns duo was spotted at St. Tropez Beach, accompanied by several women during their mini-vacation to the scenic seaside.

A fan shared photos of Kevin Durant's getaway on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the pictures, Durant is seen casually strolling around, surrounded by women, dressed in an oversized black T-shirt, black shorts, and sunglasses.

Rumors started flying after Devin Booker was seen during Suni Lee’s all-around performance, where she earned a bronze medal. Booker congratulated Lee, sparking speculation about whether they might be dating. Devin Booker was also linked to Saudi Arabian model Christina Nadin, who was spotted in Paris during the Olympics.

But the rumors didn't stop there. A few days later, when Suni Lee posted a picture with KD , fans started speculating about a love triangle. Now, with his latest appearance alongside Kevin Durant, it seems he might be picking up some pointers from one of the best in the game.

Durant has been spotted in the past with groups of exotic women, such as during his yacht tour in 2019 while recovering from an Achilles injury. That incident stirred up some controversy about his dedication to basketball, but by 2024, it's clear that his focus on the game has never wavered. And if his recent words are any indication, he’s fully embracing the single life for now.

Kevin Durant nearly walked down the aisle in 2013 when he got engaged to Monica Wright, but the two split not long after. Since then, KD has kept his distance from serious relationships, and that trend seems likely to continue. In 2015, he reflected on the breakup, saying, “I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways.”

On a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, KD shared that he’s not interested in having a girlfriend at the moment. “I wouldn’t say I had my heart broken. I’ve uh... I started to understand women a little bit more as I... well, early on I understood that, like, she’s not mine,” Durant said regarding his dating life. Now at 35, KD is still open to new experiences with the women in his life. After all, the national hero deserves a break before the NBA season kicks off again.

