Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry Explain Why LeBron James Is Considered Best Player to Ever Play; Call Him ‘The Ultimate Champion’

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry recently expressed their admiration and immense respect for LeBron James, emphasizing his passion, energy, and unparalleled impact on basketball. Their praise comes as LeBron prepares for his final Olympic run and continues to cement his legacy as the greatest player in NBA history.

Both Durant and Curry highlighted unique aspects of LeBron's career, underscoring his infectious enthusiasm and his status as an ultimate champion. Their comments provide a comprehensive look at why LeBron is regarded as the best to ever play the game.

Kevin Durant’s high praise for LeBron James

Kevin Durant spoke highly of LeBron James during an appearance on the Today Show, highlighting his unmatched passion and energy for basketball.

Durant stated, "It's just the enthusiasm and the energy he has for the game is just contagious. And the more you're around him as a teammate, you can see why he's considered the best player to ever play."

This praise comes as KD and Bron prepare to team up once again for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. It marks their first collaboration since the 2012 London Olympics, where they helped lead Team USA to a gold medal.

Stephen Curry's admiration

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry also praised LeBron James in an interview on the Today Show. Curry described LeBron as the "ultimate champion," noting, "He was the shining star of the future of basketball, and before he even started high school, he raised the level of the entire league and has continued to do that."

Advertisement

Curry's appreciation for his fierce rival is a testament to LeBron's legendary career. LeBron rose to stardom as a teenager in high school and was drafted first overall in 2003. Then, he continued his ascent to legendary status, making the 20 All-Star teams, with mind-boggling career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game.

READ MORE: LeBron James and Stephen Curry Being Questioned If They Would Play Together In NBA Leaves Fans Emotional

LeBron's return to international basketball and final Olympic run

For LeBron, the 2024 Paris Olympics mark a monumental return to international play after a 12-year hiatus. Durant, on the other hand, has been a consistent presence for Team USA, playing pivotal roles in the 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Olympics, securing gold medals in both tournaments.

Durant is now on the verge of making history by potentially becoming the first U.S. men's basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals.

LeBron on the other hand, has confirmed that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his last appearance with Team USA. In an interview with Craig Melvin of NBC's Today, James humorously noted his plans to avoid the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Advertisement

He said, "No, I won't be there. I'm getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles. All right, I'll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in '28. I'm getting out of there."

At 39, LeBron is already the oldest player to suit up for Team USA, surpassing Reggie Miller's record. His presence in Paris will mark his fourth-ever Olympic appearance, having previously competed in 2004, 2008, and 2012, with gold medals in the latter two.

LeBron's exit from the Olympics competition signals the end of an era. His impact on international basketball has been profound, and his leadership on Team USA has been a significant part of his legacy. As he prepares for what is likely his last Olympic run, fans and teammates alike are reminded of his contributions to the sport.

While the condition of LeBron’s game is not up for doubt, his NBA team, the Lakers are falling behind the rest of the West, and they may not be able to compete with the best in the conference. As the "ultimate champion," LeBron still has every desire to win at this stage of his career, but it remains to be seen if GM Rob Pelinka can give him the help he needs to make one final run.

Advertisement