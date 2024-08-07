Kevin Durant Breaks US Olympic Scoring Record in Paris Quarterfinals; Find Out Who Top 5 Leading Scorers Are

Kevin Durant has made history once again by becoming the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. Olympic basketball team. His accomplishment surpasses the previous record held by basketball legend Lisa Leslie, marking a significant milestone in his career.

During the quarterfinal clash against Brazil, Durant surpassed former women's basketball superstar Lisa Leslie to become the all-time leading scorer in the history of U.S. Olympic basketball.

The momentous achievement occurred with 3:06 remaining in the third quarter of the game, as Durant notched his 489th career point, surpassing Leslie's record. His impact on the game was palpable as he finished with 11 points, helping to keep Team USA's offense strong.

The significance of this remarkable feat was not lost on Leslie, who graciously acknowledged Durant's accomplishment through a heartwarming salute. She commended Durant's dedication to the sport and the country, urging him to bring home yet another gold medal this summer.

In her congratulatory tweet, Leslie wrote, “Well let me start to congratulate @KDTrey5 (Kevin Durant) as he gets ready to break one of my Olympic records! The Slim Reaper!! One of my all time favorites!”

After this record, Durant stands atop the list of top American scorers. Here are the top 5 leading scorers in the history of Team USA basketball at the Olympics:

#5. LeBron James

The indomitable forward LeBron James sits at fifth place, with 328 career points across four Olympic appearances. With his enduring impact on the court, James has claimed two gold medals and one bronze.

#4. Carmelo Anthony

Former Team USA superstar forward Carmelo Anthony secured a place among the top scorers, with 336 career points garnered over four Olympics, during which he clinched three gold medals and one bronze.

#3. Diana Taurasi

A veteran star guard for Team USA, Diana Taurasi has amassed 416 career points and is pursuing her historic sixth gold medal in her sixth Olympic appearance, showcasing enduring excellence and dedication to the game.

#2. Lisa Leslie

Former women's basketball superstar center Lisa Leslie, whose record Durant surpassed, stands at second place with 488 career points. Leslie's illustrious career saw her capture four gold medals over four Olympic appearances, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

#1. Kevin Durant

Following his outstanding performance in the Paris quarterfinals, Durant now sits at a remarkable 494 career points in four Olympic appearances. With the potential to become the first men's basketball player to win four Olympic gold medals, Durant's legacy is etched in basketball lore.

