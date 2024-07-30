Kevin Durant Brutally Roasts Keyshawn Johnson Over His Paul Pierce-Warriors Analogy

NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently engaged in a fiery exchange with former NFL No. 1 overall draft pick Keyshawn Johnson, following Johnson's bold comments about Durant's abilities.

The spat unfolded on social media after Johnson, now a prominent TV personality, questioned Durant's impact as a difference maker in a segment on FS1's Undisputed.

Kevin Durant fired back at Kewshawn Johnson

The back and forth started when in a recent episode of Undisputed, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Keshawn Johnson made a controversial analogy regarding Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson stirred the pot by asserting that if NBA veteran Paul Pierce were placed in Durant's position with the Golden State Warriors, he could replicate Durant's achievements alongside star players like Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

However, Johnson's comments, made on live TV with a slip of profanity, received a swift and sharp response from Durant. The NBA star took to social media, notably X (formerly known as Twitter), to express his disdain for hypothetical comparisons, stating, “If the Jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis, or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off. I hate hypotheticals."

The 14-time NBA All-Star disparaged Johnson's hypothetical scenario and suggested that the New York Jets would have been better off selecting football legends Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, Ray Lewis, or Eddie George with their top draft pick instead of Johnson.

Durant's response reflected his no-nonsense attitude toward such debates. He criticized the comparison in a direct yet sarcastic manner. Johnson's casual comparison clearly struck a nerve with Durant, who is known for engaging with critics and expressing his thoughts on various platforms.

Kevin Durant played his part in Team USA’s win over Serbia

Kevin Durant proved to be a pivotal force as Team USA secured a resounding victory against Serbia in their opening Olympic game.

The matchup saw LeBron James and Kevin Durant leading the charge, with Durant making a captivating debut this summer by delivering a staggering 21 first-half points on perfect shooting from both the field and beyond the arc.

While James showcased his enduring prowess with 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Their combined dominance was instrumental in propelling Team USA to a commanding lead, as they started the game flawlessly, collectively making their first 13 shots from the field.

Despite facing early adversity and finding themselves trailing 10-2 due to struggles from Joel Embiid, Team USA quickly regrouped, with Durant and James spearheading an electrifying offensive surge that wrested control away from Serbia.

Durant's clutch performance in the second quarter, punctuated by a late flurry of scoring including a crucial 3-pointer and a stunning fadeaway jumper, propelled Team USA to a 58-49 advantage at halftime. The dynamic duo's seamless cohesion on the court, combined with Durant's red-hot shooting, laid a formidable foundation for Team USA's triumph.

