Kevin Durant Calls Out Justin Bieber’s Former Bodyguard Over Outlandish Basketball Claim

Kevin Durant recently replied to Justin Bieber’s former bodyguard Kenny Hamilton over his claim that he could shoot better hoops than the 35-year-old player. Hamilton was returning to the court after ages and thus couldn’t resist sharing a snippet of his hoop session on his Instagram stories.

However, the interesting response from Durant captured the spotlight. Let’s uncover what he has to say about the bodyguard’s basketball claim.

Kevin Durant calls out Kenny Hamilton

Kenny Hamilton shared an Instagram story showing himself on the basketball court, accompanied by a caption that read, "Balled tf out." In addition, he boasted that he could shoot better hoops than Kevin Durant. However, he didn't have the slightest idea if the American basketball power forward would respond to his claims.

Surprisingly, Durant quickly demanded proof from Hamilton for the same and wrote, “Imma need footage next time brother!!" However, the pop icon’s ex-bodyguard did not post any video to prove himself.

It is important to note that Hamilton worked as a bodyguard for Justin Bieber when the singer was merely 14 years old. Additionally, before working as a security guard for Bieber, he also worked at the 95.5 the Beat radio station. Currently, he is the head of the CHS Group, an organization responsible for handling artists and upcoming musicians.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant recently averaged 27.1 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and five assists per game in the 2023-2024 season. Now, trade talks involving the player are currently ongoing.

Houston Rockets keen to trade for Kevin Durant

Durant is presently among the top players in the NBA league. According to recent reports, the Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Durant. However, on the contrary, the Suns are determined to continue with the same group of players for the next season so they will probably not let him go.

Nevertheless, the Rockets are in search of bringing in major upgrades, as stated by ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski. Thus, they may also look out for other major players including Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Mikel Bridge and only time will say how things will unfold.

