Kevin Durant claps back at NBA bettors who send angry DMs after losing money when their parleys don’t hit
Durant's brilliance on the court clashes with fans' betting expectations. Criticizing him for their losses disregards his game. He doesn't benefit from their wins, yet gets blamed for any shortfall
Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star, seized the chance to criticize individuals who approach him on social media due to the prevalence of sports betting.
Evidently, he is receiving such a large amount of backlash from fans upset about losing bets, that he felt compelled to address the matter on social media.
Durant voiced his irritation on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "When I earn money, you don't direct message me to send a little part to my cash app. Yet when the multiple bets miss, I get blamed. You're not authentic."
This seems like a justified observation by the superstar forward, despite his incredible salary of $47.6 million, making him the second highest-paid player during the 2023-24 NBA season.
If Durant gives a noteworthy performance, such as scoring 39 points, procuring eight rebounds, and making ten assists as he managed recently in a thrilling 140-137 overtime victory against the Jazz, he doesn't share in the bettors' earnings from that match.
However, if a bettor loses money because Durant didn't score 30 points in a game, a situation that's already occurred six times this season in 13 games, his mentions explode.
ALSO READ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uploads viral Instagram post of him cooking Stephen Curry after Thunder beat Warriors
Durant sets Suns record with 12 games of 25+ points
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns maintains his record of scoring at least 25 points for the twelfth game in a row, thereby setting a new franchise record, surpassing the previous one held by Amar’e Stoudemire and Devin Booker.
In a 140-137 double-overtime victory against the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, Durant marked his season-high with 39 points, eight rebounds, ten assists, two steals, and two blocks, playing for 47 minutes.
According to a couple of NBA betting websites, Durant holds the eighth-most likely possibility of securing the MVP this season, and the third-most likely to clinch the NBA Clutch Player of the Year.
However, sportsbooks reveal better MVP odds for both Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.
Shooting 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from the three-point line, the thirteen-time All-Star flawlessly made all seven free-throw attempts.
Playing at the age of 35, Durant withheld the opponent's pressure, shooting consecutive baskets and managing three successful free throws.
This helped the Suns secure a 135-130 lead in the second overtime. However, with 58.9 seconds remaining, the Jazz managed to level the score.
ALSO READ: Top 10 NBA legends with the largest social media following
Rakesh Mehra is a passionate sports content writer at Pinkvilla, dedicated to bringing the thrill of the game to...