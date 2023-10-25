Kevin Durant courted with tribute video and standing ovation from Warriors ahead of Suns win in NBA season opener

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant experienced his first game in front of Warriors fans since his 2019 departure from the team. The Golden State Warriors offered him a pre-game tribute at Chase Center's opening night, a gesture that visibly moved the 35-year-old star. He showed his appreciation for the homecoming video his former franchise presented to him.

Thousands of fans at Chase Center witnessed the Welcome Back KD video, subsequently giving Durant a standing ovation. Durant acknowledged the fans at the new San Francisco arena, an arena he never had the chance to play in, with a heart-covering hand and pointed gestures.

As the video ended, the arena's announcer introduced Kevin Durant, "two-time NBA champion," with the same energy credited to him during his time with the Bay.

Chase Center fans had ample opportunities to watch KD in action during the intense opening night game. As the primary minute leader of the Phoenix Suns, the small forward frequently impressed with his performance. Durant closed the night with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Suns secure opening night victory over Warriors led by Devin Booker

On NBA's opening night in San Francisco, Devin Booker topped a 32-point game with three crucial assists in the final moments, securing a 108-104 victory for the Phoenix Suns over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The game, a back-and-forth clash, had the Suns leading by a point when Booker made a pass to Josh Okogie in the left corner for a three-pointer, extending their lead to 103-99 with only 1:09 left on the clock.

Stephen Curry attempted to close the gap with two free throws. However, Booker responded by drawing the defense and finding Eric Gordon open for another three-pointer, widening the lead by five points with just 44.7 seconds remaining.

Last season's losers to Phoenix in three out of four matches, Golden State, managed to reduce the deficit to 106-104, thanks to a Curry three-pointer following an offensive rebound, leaving only 31.4 seconds on the clock.

