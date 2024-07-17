Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan For Calling Him 'Miserable' Over His Treatment of IShowSpeed

Kevin Durant clapped back after an NBA fan on X called the Phoenix Suns star ‘miserable’ for mocking IShowSpeed on Logan Paul’s podcast. Durant came off as rude to Speed when he recently appeared as a guest on Impaulsive.

An X user, also an OKC Thunder fan, posted a video of Durant's behavior towards Speed on Impaulsive last week. The fan labeled KD ‘miserable’ for treating the popular streamer poorly throughout their interaction and highlighted Durant's lack of a personal life beyond basketball .

Since KD is one of the most active athletes on the platform, it wasn't shocking that he responded to being called miserable.

What did Kevin Durant say to fan who called him 'miserable' for his treatment of IShowSpeed?

A fan on X posted a video showing Durant and Speed’s antics during their appearance on Impaulsive. The fan criticized KD for mistreating the well-known streamer and noted his lack of a personal life outside of basketball.

The fan tweeted, “Kevin Durant has to be one of the most miserable humans on this planet. No wife, no kids, just basketball. I have not seen him genuinely happy since he was in OKC.”

The Suns star naturally had a comeback. Here's the two-time NBA champion's response:

Durant replied, “‘Tweetin like the rent due’ or whatever Karrahboo said.”

For those who aren't familiar, Karrahboo is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. Besides basketball and social media, Durant enjoys music and can rap quite well.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Watch: Kevin Durant Reveals if He’s Distracted by Celebrity ‘Baddies’ in the Stands During Games

What Kevin Durant said about IShowSpeed on Impaulsive

IShowSpeed, one of the most popular streamers today, is known for his funny antics and love for Cristiano Ronaldo. He also enjoys basketball and was with Kevin Durant recently, on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

However, Durant constantly roasted Speed during the podcast. It began when the 19-year-old social media star told KD that he was single because he got his heart broken. The Phoenix Suns superstar retorted that Speed's only ‘resource’ now was his hand.

Speed then mentioned being a huge Durant fan, owning all his shoes, only for the NBA legend to cut him off and say, ‘get off his d*ck.’ KD also warned the Ohio native to stop ‘glazing’ at him during the podcast.

While some fans might sympathize with Speed, the episode title of Impaulsive indicated that Durant was merely trolling the streamer. KD's deadpan humor was on full display as he roasted Speed, who later collaborated with KD for a vlog on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant is dealing with a calf injury

Kevin Durant has been limited by a calf injury during his time with Team USA. He has only been shooting and hasn't participated in practice, missing the first two exhibition games against Canada and Australia.

Team USA remains in Abu Dhabi but will fly to London for the final phase of their showcase before heading to France for the group stages in Lille, from July 28 to Aug. 3.