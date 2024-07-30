Kevin Durant Gets Into Hilarious Debate With Fan Over FIBA Rules in NBA: ‘Yall Just Be Yappin’

Kevin Durant is no stranger to being the center of attention, especially when it comes to basketball discussions. However, the latest spotlight he’s found himself in is one that has left the NBA superstar questioning the constant debates about FIBA rules in the NBA.

After Team USA's dominant victory over Serbia, Durant took the opportunity to respond to fans advocating for the incorporation of more international rules into the NBA.

Kevin Durant goes one-on-one with a fan over the NBA vs FIBA rules

In the recent game where Durant kept his scoring going, leading all scorers with 23 points and putting on a first-half shooting clinic, the conversation quickly turned to the differences between FIBA and NBA rules. Fans often express their desire to see the NBA adopt certain FIBA rules, and Durant, a frequent social media user, decided to weigh in on the discussion.

Durant, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a FIBA World Cup champion, has had extensive experience playing under both sets of rules. His success on the international stage reflects his understanding of the nuances between the two styles of play.

However, his recent pushback against the call for more international rules in the NBA shows where he stands on the matter.

It all started when a fan tweeted mentioning NBA and FIBA while he asked the NBA to adopt more of the FIBA rules, and wrote, “Please @NBA adopt more @FIBArules and let us see the best really think the game and play the game like it's meant to be played.”

Only then, the tweet appealed to KD and he went on to tackle the suggestion first-hand and wrote, “I swear yall just be yappin. What rules u wanna see man?”

But, Tyler Relph, the user, did not seem to back off from proving his point as he went on to explain what he wanted. He wrote, “I want to see the 3 seconds back and that's it.... you disagree? More movement less ISO / Quicker Decisions - keep 3s the same as NBA - Can't knock off the rim (that's dumb).”

Kevin Durant backfired with, “If u want to eliminate defensive 3 seconds then the games will be slower.”

Tyler lastly wrote, “I don't disagree with that (i'm 40 so i'm late 90s basketball lo) ... but more schemes & quicker decisions offensively not as much holding NBA is fine man lol it's the best product in the world with the best players PERIOD - would love to see it ... i'm watching yall do it now.”

But Durant had the last laugh as he penned, “The beauty of basketball is not callin all them sets but playing off instincts and lettin the talent dictate the game..gettin out in transition, driving and kicking, playing random basketball. U want a trick play every possession like it’s football. That’s not why our game is beautiful."

However, the NBA has its distinct set of rules that contribute to its status as an entertainment spectacle. From defensive 3-second violations to goaltending, these rules are crafted to enhance the game's excitement and keep fans engaged. Conversely, FIBA rules differ, and some fans believe that incorporating these rules into the NBA would enhance the overall playing experience.

Kevin Durant opened up on Olympic gold medal vs NBA championship

Kevin Durant, one of the most illustrious NBA players in history, recently shared his thoughts on the value of winning an Olympic gold medal versus an NBA championship. In his interview with Andscape, Durant emphasized that both achievements hold great significance and cannot be directly compared.

He acknowledged that while the NBA championship is more revered in the basketball world, the Olympic level carries immense respect in various parts of the globe.

“You don’t compare them. It’s two different things. It’s two different mountains you got to climb. It’s high peaks in both of them,” KD said during the conversation.

Durant's pride in representing the United States at the Olympic Games resonated strongly in his remarks, highlighting the impact of the experience on a personal and cultural level. He expressed fondness for showcasing the United States' culture and values to people from diverse countries, recognizing the nation's global standing while acknowledging the mixed sentiments it evokes.

