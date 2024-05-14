‘Kevin Durant in Phoenix Is a Problem’: Stephen A Smith Slams NBA Star for Potentially Seeking Suns Exit

The 78th season of the NBA came to an end last month in April but it is the next big leap forward that is worrying the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns are facing several obstacles as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season. With the recent dismissal of Frank Vogel and the appointment of Mike Budenholzer, the organization is optimistic that they have found a solution to one of their pressing issues.

However, the attention has now shifted to the team's roster. Despite winning 49 games last season and securing the no. 6 seed in the Western Conference, the Suns suffered a surprising first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Taking them to account for their lackluster play, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith did not hold his word for long against Kevin Durant and his team.

During his appearance on ESPN's First Take along with co-host Shannon Sharpe, Smith went ruthlessly after the Suns and said, " "All of us covering the NBA are fully aware that Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem. It is a problem. We don't see it because the stats are there."

Additionally, Smith also highlighted Durant’s and Devin Booker’s average of 27 points per game and pointed out that KD ‘is never happy.’

Kevin Durant is Not Happy With the Suns

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith also revealed that Durant's dissatisfaction with the Suns is palpable, as evidenced by his reserved nature and lack of interaction with the now-former head coach Vogel.

This revelation comes amidst the Suns' decision to part ways with Vogel after just one season, opting to bring in Mike Budenholzer, the coach who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021.

Despite a solid 49-33 regular-season record, the Suns faced an unexpected early exit from the 2024 playoffs, getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves, raising questions about the team's dynamics and strategies.

In addition, according to The Athletic's NBA reporters Shams Charania and Doug Haller, Durant's discontent extended to his role within the Suns' offensive schemes.

Acknowledged as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, Durant reportedly struggled with the utilization of his talents within the team. Sources close to the situation indicated that Durant felt marginalized within the offensive structure, particularly alongside stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

There were concerns that Durant was not being optimized within the system, with issues arising around his positioning on the court and the lack of plays tailored to his strengths.

