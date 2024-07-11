Kevin Durant Injury Update: Will Suns Star Be Available for Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics?

The uncertainty around Kevin Durant's situation arises as Team USA already witnessed Kawhi Leonard step down from the squad just weeks before the Olympics. The Los Angeles Clippers star's NBA playoff run ended due to knee inflammation, so his withdrawal wasn't a major surprise.

Grant Hill, NBA legend and current managing director of Team USA, addressed the concern about Durant's participation in the Paris Games. Hill reassured fans about Durant's availability for the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite his calf injury.

READ MORE: Watch: Kevin Durant Has Hilarious Reaction to IShowSpeed Asking Him to Recreate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Iconic Suiii Celebration

Suns' Kevin Durant expected to play in Paris Olympics

In a press conference, Hill assured fans that the Phoenix Suns' superstar forward is working hard to be ready for the international basketball stage.

“Durant will be on the plane. He’s been working and rehabbing. He’s looked great. I think we are just being cautious and conservative. I think we expect to see him on the court when we are in Abu Dhabi,” Hill said.

On July 8, during the second day of practice in Las Vegas, Durant suffered a minor calf strain and was kept off the court. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a key player for Team USA throughout his Olympic career. He is the country's leading scorer in Olympic history and has won three gold medals.

Advertisement

A healthy Kevin Durant would be a significant boost to an already-talented Team USA roster. The team, led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Jayson Tatum, is aiming for their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Jayson Tatum on playing with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James

Jayson Tatum recently shared his experience of playing alongside these legends during the Paris 2024 Olympics. On the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Tatum shared how surreal it felt to be on the court with these icons.

“[LeBron James, Steph Curry, & Kevin Durant] went off to the side & took a picture. I had to take a step back & be like man those are 3 of the best players ever to play this game & we are teammates… This is dope,” Tatum said.

Kevin Durant remains crucial for Team USA

Andscape's Marc J. Spears reported that Durant won't play in Wednesday's exhibition against Canada, and his status for the next two games is uncertain. The 14-time All-Star is dealing with a calf injury he sustained before joining the national team.

Advertisement

Team USA coach Steve Kerr downplayed the severity of the issue, saying last week that Durant is "day-to-day."

"He's assuring me that it's not bad," Kerr told reporters. "We're just going to be really careful and smart and take it day by day and go from there." Even with Leonard's absence, the United States isn't short on star power.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum are among the prominent names on Team USA. Durant will still be vital in the U.S.'s quest for a fifth straight gold medal.

The 6'11" forward remains a unique scorer for his size. He averaged 27.1 points on 52.3 percent shooting, including 41.3 percent on threes for the Phoenix Suns in 2023-24.

Durant has also excelled on the international stage. He averaged 20.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game across the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the last three Olympics.

READ MORE: Carmelo Anthony Excludes LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant From Team USA Starting 5

Advertisement

Kevin Durant on NBA's big 3

When discussing the Top 3 biggest names in the NBA today, it's hard to argue against LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant being at the top. In a recent interview, Durant acknowledged that he, James, and Curry are still leading the pack. However, he also argued that the idea of the “Big 3” is no longer as relevant in today’s NBA:

“You can say LeBron, Steph, myself. NBA is different, no big threes. It’s like a big thirty… But the three oldest that’s still like playing at a high level [are] me, Bron, and Steph,” KD said.

Eventually, Durant, LeBron, and Curry will have to pass the torch. Durant, the youngest among them, will be 36 this season. It's only a matter of time before all three are no longer in the league.

As KD suggested, the NBA's future looks promising.