Kevin Durant is Not Happy With His NBA 2K25 Rating; DETAILS Inside

NBA players' opinions on NBA 2K are divided; some are quite interested in the game, while others don't seem to care all that much. Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is unquestionably in the former group.

As a devoted follower of the franchise, Durant has participated in gameplay since the early PlayStation days and has even appeared on the game's cover several times, most notably for NBA 2K13 and 2K15.

Durant's passion for NBA 2K doesn't waver. Though he feels disrespected by the $26 billion company, he recently talked about the game while playing NBA 2K25 on the Boardroom podcast.

Kevin Durant is one of many NBA players who monitors his in-game rating when playing NBA 2K. The Suns forward has routinely had ratings in the 90s throughout his career, and this year is no exception. In the most recent version, he received a 94 overall rating, which is his lowest since 2K17.

Despite having an incredible season with the Suns, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5 assists, Kevin Durant wasn't happy with his ranking in the most recent NBA 2K game. With an overall rating of 94 this year, he is ranked ninth, down from his tie for second place at 96 in last year's NBA 2K24 with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James.

“I'm a 94? That's crazy,” Durant said.”I'm sick of that s**t,” said the Phoenix Suns star.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant was asked to predict the top 10 players in 2K25 after receiving his NBA 2K rating. The 14-time All-Star, though, was still too distracted by the unsatisfactory news about his own ranking to concentrate. “That's crazy though. I'm a 94, though? Like for real though, that's crazy. I'ma have to get on somebody's a** about that,” he continued.

In the entire NBA 2K game history, Kevin Durant has never had an overall rating lower than 80. In NBA 2K8, he made his series debut with a rating of precisely 80. His career-high rating of 97 overall in NBA 2K19 was the pinnacle of his ratings and a major turning point in his NBA 2K legacy. It was also his highest rating in the game.

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant's Role for Team USA in Paris Olympics Revealed by Steve Kerr; DETAILS Inside