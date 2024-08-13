Kevin Durant Joins Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James and Tom Brady by Buying Stake in Lionel Messi's Ex-Football Club

NBA player Kevin Durant has acquired a minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, a French football team. PSG has won Ligue 1 three times in a row. Durant has made an undisclosed investment in the Parisians.

Durant recently won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He became the newest member of an elite group of American soccer club owners, including Wrexham's owners, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Brady invested in Birmingham City, Watt owns Burnley, and LeBron James owns a share in Liverpool.

He accomplished this through Arctos Sports Partners, an American investment firm that purchased a 12.5% share in the team in 2023. The goal of Durant joining the team is to advance PSG's marketing and sponsorship efforts in the United States, particularly considering the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup being held in America.

The 35-year-old Durant, a player for the Phoenix Suns, loves soccer and owns a portion of the Philadelphia Union soccer team. He has visited the Parc des Princes stadium and the Paris training ground multiple times before making his investment, and he is good friends with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

“It was an honor to welcome Kevin Durant to the Campus today and to witness his passion for Paris Saint-Germain and his recognition of the excellent sports facilities at our new PSG Campus training center,” said Al-Khelaifi following Durant’s visit last week.

The 14-time NBA All-Star Durant has a four-year, $191 million contract with the Phoenix Suns that expires in 2026. This season, he is expected to make $51 million with the team.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old forward is Team USA's all-time leading scorer in the Olympics and only trails James in scoring among active NBA players. Durant has earned more than $395 million during his playing career. PSG, which Forbes values at $4.4 billion, was home to Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar in the last few seasons.

After beginning his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft went on to establish himself in Oklahoma City, winning two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors dynasty, and then bounced to Brooklyn and Phoenix. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Durant reunited with Steph Curry, a former teammate from the Warriors, to win his record fourth gold medal for Team USA.

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant Reveals How LeBron James Played Captain America In Assembling Avengers for Team USA