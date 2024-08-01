Kevin Durant on Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid not playing for Team USA: 'We had a champion and an MVP not play'

Fans and experts had differing opinions about Team USA's plan to rest important players Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum in back-to-back games during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The decision to bench players of that caliber was questioned by many. Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA champion, has defended the team's strategy and emphasized the value of squad depth and strategic planning.

When Team USA chose not to start Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum in their first two Olympic games, many were surprised. The decision was made to take advantage of specific mismatches and provide the players with the necessary rest. This strategy was solid tactically, but many basketball fans and commentators were eager to see the All-NBA players play.

Kevin Durant responded to the criticism after Team USA's match against South Sudan in an interview with Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "We had an MVP not play any minutes tonight, and we had a champion and an all-NBA player not play any minutes last game. They made no complaints.' Durant stated, 'We had guys who stepped up and filled those roles perfectly," implying that the criticism was unjustified and emphasizing the team's abundance of talent.

Durant's explanation of the coaching selections highlights an important point that Team USA's depth makes these kinds of calculated moves possible. Head coach Steve Kerr may change players under game plans and matchups without seriously impairing the team's performance because the club has so many great players. This strategy guarantees that the squad can adjust well to a range of opponents while also keeping the players fresh.

Tatum and Embiid, according to Durant, were both aware of the reasoning for the choices and did not voice any displeasure. Kevin Durant's most significant point was that "they didn't complain," which should defuse the criticism. Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, after all, are well aware of how talented this team is," Durant underlined, emphasizing the players' professionalism and emphasis on the team.

Tatum missed the entire game because the U.S. needed a good defense against Serbia. Likewise, Embiid fell short against a South Sudanese team known for its speed and agility. This is a good decision that should address the specific problems each candidate presents and utilize the team’s depth rather than ignoring their strengths.

By limiting the playing time of their finest players, Team USA can ensure that Tatum and Embiid are fit and injury-free for later, vital stages of the competition. Having a long-term view is essential in a high-stakes competition like the Olympics, where athletes must withstand extreme physical demands.

Despite Durant's self-defense, opinions remain divided. While some fans feel betrayed by not being able to witness their heroes perform, others applaud the well-thought-out decision taken by well-known athletes to take a vacation. Divergent views exist among analysts as well; some regard the plan as a prudent tactical decision, while others question the wisdom of not utilizing all of the available expertise.

