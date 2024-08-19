Kevin Durant Opens Up on Social Media Beefs Amid Recent Back and Forth With Fan: ‘Depending on How I Feel’

Kevin Durant has once again found himself in the spotlight for his candid remarks on social media beefs. Widely recognized for his exceptional prowess on the basketball court, Durant has equally made a name for himself with his unreserved engagement with fans and critics in the digital sphere.

At a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest 2024 in New York, Durant was questioned by former NBA player Jalen Rose about his penchant for responding to trolls on social media.

In a video posted by Rose, Durant expressed that his interactions on social platforms are driven by a desire to engage with fans and provide them with a glimpse into his authentic self.

In his exchange with Jalen Rose, Durant elucidated that his responses on social media were a direct reflection of his mood and personality at the time. The 14-time All-Star emphasized that he reciprocates the energy he receives from fans, whether it be positive or negative.

During the conversation, KD said, “Depending on how I feel, I'm gonna interact, and if you troll, I will troll back."

“If you show love, I will show love back. I try to reciprocate energy as much as possible to give people more of an in-depth experience of who I am,” Durant added.

However, Durant acknowledged that he generally mirrors the sentiments directed towards him and aimed to offer followers a more profound understanding of his character beyond the confines of the basketball court. This candid revelation from Durant came at a time when there had already been hype about him being highly active on X/Twitter.

Not immune to contentious conversations online, Durant's recent back-and-forth with fans during the Paris Olympics over the implementation of FIBA rules in the NBA gave a glimpse of how the big man handles his social presence, virtually.

The conversation started when the fan suggested on Twitter that the NBA should change some rules to make the game more like FIBA. Durant humorously challenged the fan's suggestion, expressing his preference for the current NBA rules that highlight the spontaneity and individual skills of players.

First, the user wrote, “Please, @NBA adopt more @FIBArules and let us see the best really think the game and play the game like it's meant to be played.”

Replying to which Durant tweeted, “I swear yall just be yappin. What rules u wanna see man?”

As the conversation developed, the fan specifically mentioned the 3-second rule, and Durant responded in a lighthearted yet firm way, showing doubt about the idea of adopting more FIBA rules in the NBA.

Kevin Durant did not hold back on the analogy and continued, ”If u want to eliminate defensive 3 seconds, then the games will be slower.”

