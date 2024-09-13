Kevin Durant Picks His Ultimate Starting 5, Leaves Out Former Teammates Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant stands out as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation, with a decorated career that includes two NBA championships, an MVP award, and four scoring titles, showcasing his remarkable scoring skills and versatility on the court.

During a recent 2K game against NFL star Sauce Gardner, Durant discussed his ideal starting five using current NBA players. He chose Luka Doncic as the point guard, Klay Thompson as the shooting guard, himself as the small forward, LeBron James as the power forward, and Joel Embiid as the center.

"I'd probably go with Luka [Doncic] at point, Luka, me, LeBron [James], [Joel] Embiid at my 5 because he can shoot the three better. You gotta go with someone like Klay [Thompson]."

Interestingly, Durant left Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving, two of his greatest teammates, out of his starting five.

Durant and Curry played together on the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019, forming one of the most dominant duos in NBA history. They won two championships together in 2017 and 2018, including a 16-1 playoff run in 2017.

Durant teamed up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets starting in 2019. However, their partnership has been hampered by injuries and off-court issues, resulting in only 44 games played together in three seasons as of July 2022.

Kevin Durant is now part of a star trio alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. However, the group underperformed in their first season together, as injuries kept them from playing consistently throughout the regular season. This inconsistent run resulted in the Suns securing only the sixth seed and barely qualifying for the playoffs.

In the postseason, the Suns were embarrassed by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, suffering a first-round exit. Despite high expectations based on their offensive talent, they failed to win a single playoff game, a major disappointment for a team expected to make a deep playoff run.

Durant recently had a successful summer, playing a key role in Team USA's gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics. It marked the first time fans witnessed Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James sharing the court, showcasing three of the greatest players of their generation.

With this momentum, Durant may aim to start strong with the Suns next season. The team's owner has confirmed that Durant, Booker, and Beal will remain together, with no plans for trades. They will seek to redeem their poor showing last season, aiming for a deep playoff run and a potential NBA championship.

