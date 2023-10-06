Kevin Durant picks the UFC star as a favorite athlete on social media and it’s NOT Conor McGregor

NBA star Kevin Durant named his favorite athlete to follow on social media. he surprisingly named UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite to follow on social media. some fans seem happy some fans are even trolling him as he picked The Eagle over his friend with whom he also partied, Connor McGregor.

Durant and McGregor were together at a party in May alongside rapper Rick Ross. some McGregor fans are picking him up by saying he is choosing Nurmagomedov’ over McGregor even after knowing about their memorable beef in UFC and real life.

The history between Khabib and Connor McGregor

Khabib and McGregor are one of the biggest names in UFC. They both carried company and were very profitable prospects for the company they both belong to the same lightweight division. They both became UFC lightweight champions in their prime. Nurmagomadov is now out of competition with his undefeated record.

On the flip side, Connor is one of the highest-paid UFC fighters and is out of the game due to his leg injury from his last fight with Dustin. The Notorious one is rumored to return this year and fight Michael Chandler, but there are no curtain announcements when he can make his comeback.

Khabib and Connor are some of the most personal rivalries in the whole MMA world. They had their match at UFC 229. The event was memorable for many reasons. Connor jumped the UFC bus to attack Khabib, and after the fight ended where The Eagle choked out Connor, both camps got into a physical fight. Khabib jumped over the cage and attacked Dillion Danis camp member of McGregor. To date, this is one of the most talked about fights of all time. fans always talk about their rematch if Khabib ever returns from his retirement.

