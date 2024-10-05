Kevin Durant Ranks THIS Vikings Player as Best in League

Kevin Durant, a huge fan of the Washington Commanders, has been enjoying their strong season start with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Despite their 3-1 record and a notable Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the Phoenix Suns forward doesn’t think they are the top team in the league.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion, believes that title belongs to the Minnesota Vikings. During his appearance on the Up and Adams Show, host Kay Adams asked which NFL team has impressed him the most so far. Durant replied:

"I would say Minnesota. They’re facing tough competition, and I believe they’re going to dominate."

Durant, a 14-time All-Star, also praised quarterback Sam Darnold, noting that the veteran has always had the talent to be a star but needed the right situation. He added:

"Sam Darnold has been a surprising player this year. He’s talented, and he was a top 5 pick. It can take some quarterbacks longer to find their rhythm and grasp the game. It seems like he’s found it now and is playing solid football."

Heading into Week 4, the Vikings are one of only two undefeated teams, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, largely thanks to Darnold’s standout performances.

Kevin Durant starts the 2024-2025 NBA season with major responsibilities as a key player for the Phoenix Suns. Since joining the team in February 2023, he has not yet led them to postseason success, making this season crucial for both his legacy and the team's pursuit of their first championship.

Averaging 27.3 points per game in his career, Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. However, last season, he struggled to find his offensive rhythm alongside stars Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, often playing in a corner position rather than fully showcasing his scoring abilities.

The Suns addressed these issues by hiring Mike Budenholzer as their new coach, which could bring a fresh offensive system more suited to Durant's skills. His ability to adapt and take on a more prominent offensive role will be critical to the team's success.

As Durant approaches the final years of his contract, his performance will be closely watched, with talks of a potential extension on the horizon. Though he remains focused on his game rather than contract discussions, his contributions will play a significant role in the Suns' chances of making a deep playoff run. Ultimately, Durant's blend of scoring efficiency, leadership, and adaptability will be key in determining whether the Suns can maximize the potential of their star-studded lineup this season.

