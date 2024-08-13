Kevin Durant Reveals How LeBron James Played Captain America In Assembling Avengers for Team USA

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry were all anticipating it. Before the Los Angeles Lakers star entered the recruiting mode and things later became official, the NBA legends were already leaning toward being on Team USA's 2024 Olympic squad.

But things started to heat up last summer when James and his pals started exchanging texts, which eventually helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. The star player for the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant, recently won his fourth gold medal at the Olympics. Speaking about the process, Durant has revealed that he knew he would compete in the Olympics during the 2022–2023 NBA season.

While speaking to the New York Times Durant said, "Last summer, 'Bron started texting everybody, giving his input on who we all think should be on the team, and (asking) if everybody was playing. When we started sending those (kinds of) texts out, I kind of knew we were all going to get together and that this was a special time."

Durant added, “I knew Steph was going to play. He had never been on an Olympic team before. He had a World Championship but wanted the Olympic medal. So it was a no-brainer, especially when those two committed, and once the team was built, I knew it would be special.”

Truly, it was an exceptional run for the trio of legends. Durant made history by becoming the first male basketball player to win four gold medals following the championship game. James captured his third career Olympic gold, and Curry won his first gold in his first Olympic games.

Team USA finished an incredible summer, winning every game it played in the Olympics and the USA Basketball Showcase. The team defeated France on Saturday in Paris to secure gold. Each of the three NBA legends in question contributed significantly to the victory.

Curry recorded 24 points, 1 rebound, and 5 assists in the gold medal game. James finished with 10 assists, 6 rebounds, and 14 points. Durant finished with 15 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds. This summer, Team USA was put to the test several times, most notably by Serbia in the semifinals. However, the group led by James, Durant, and Curry triumphed to win the United States of America another gold medal in basketball.

All three of these icons will always be able to look back on the memories they made this summer while representing their country, even though they will now be back in the NBA's Western Conference as rival teams vying for the same prize this upcoming season.

