Kevin Durant Sends Disappointing Message to Nike After Sneakers Giant Snubs Him in Latest Commercial Ad

Nike shared the latest Olympic-themed ad boasting a star-studded lineup of athletes like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Sha’Carri Richardson. The commercial advertisement, meant to cheer up the USA’s star athletes getting ready to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, got Kevin Durant disappointed.

Narrated by Willem Dafoe, the campaign delves into the intense dedication and sacrifices athletes make to reach the pinnacle of their respective sports, posing the thought-provoking question, “Winning Isn’t for Everyone.” However, conspicuously absent from the spotlight was basketball superstar Kevin Durant, leaving fans and the player himself questioning his exclusion.

Kevin Durant shared his disappointment with Nike through Instagram stories

In a series of Instagram stories addressed to Nike, Durant voiced his feelings of exclusion by directly tagging the brand and asking, “@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????” The posts were accompanied by images showcasing Durant’s long-standing relationship with Nike, highlighting his support for the brand throughout his career and his numerous achievements with Team USA.

As the all-time leading scorer for the Team USA men’s basketball team and a prolific athlete with a remarkable legacy, Durant’s absence from the ad raised eyebrows and led fans to rally behind him in solidarity.

Durant’s partnership with Nike dates back to his rookie year in 2007, culminating in a lifetime contract signed in 2023. The 17th iteration of his signature sneaker line with the brand stands as a testament to his enduring influence and popularity in the world of basketball.

While LeBron James is the sole active Team USA member featured in the ad, the omission of other notable athletes like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker did not seem to bother Nike fanboys.

Kevin Durant has a lifetime contract with Nike

Kevin Durant signed a lifetime deal with Nike last year. This move signifies the continuation of a successful relationship that began when Durant entered the league in 2007.

Over the years, Kevin Durant and Nike have collaborated to develop a highly successful line of signature sneakers that have resonated with fans and players alike. His signature models such as the Nike KD 16 have made their debut in 2023, adding to the legacy of his footwear collection.

The new lifetime contract extends beyond just sneakers, encompassing apparel, as well as a shared commitment to community and grassroots basketball initiatives. Joining the ranks of basketball legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kevin Durant's lifetime deal with Nike cements his status both on and off the court.

