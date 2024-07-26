Kevin Durant Shares Hilarious 3-Word Response to Viral Picture of Anthony Edwards Posterizing in Team USA Practice

Every once in a while, a sports photo makes the rounds on the internet, becoming something you'll see for years to come.

Photographer Garrett W. Ellwood took one of those photos on Thursday, before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

During the Team USA practice, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who’s playing in his first Olympic Games , threw down a fierce dunk over Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Ellwood was right under the basket to capture the perfect shot. Durant, who’s active on social media, saw the picture and reposted it with a hilarious three-word caption.

Kevin Durant hilariously reacts to photo of Anthony Edwards posterizing him

Sometimes, you just have to give credit where it’s due and so did Kevin Durant.

The future Hall of Famer took to social media Thursday and responded to the aforementioned photograph of Anthony Edwards dunking over him by saying, "I tried Jennifer."

If you're wondering who Jennifer is, let us explain:

This goes back to a 2018 response by New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum to a fan. In 2018, CJ McCollum criticized the Golden State Warriors for loading up on superstars and called them ring chasers. This caught the attention of a fan, Jennifer, who uses the handle @ChocDelight1980 on X.

Having had enough, she commented, “Win a playoff game then talk.” CJ replied, “Im trying Jennifer.”

NBA fans quickly ran with the comment, turning it into a viral meme. GIFs, images, videos, and photoshopped renditions spread rapidly. Now, Durant has brought back this memorable moment.

A year later, in Game 2 of the Blazers vs. Warriors, Williams was a guest on ESPN’s pre-show with Rachel Nichols. CJ, who was warming up for the matchup, saw her, walked up, and met her. Despite her wearing blue and gold, the two hugged and shared a smile. It was one of the more heartwarming NBA moments.

Finally, the comment reached Jennifer herself. She shared KD’s post on her account with just one emoji, eyes emoji.

Kevin Durant has no advice for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

During Thursday’s Team USA press conference, Durant had only good things to say about the Celtics trio. But when asked if he had any advice for them after their 2024 title, KD had a surprising response.

“I wouldn’t give them any advice,” Durant said with a smile.

Stephen Curry, who played with Durant during their championship years with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018, was sitting right next to KD during the interview. He nodded in agreement with Durant’s statement.

Durant added that he knows how eager the Celtics are for another title. However, he gently reminded everyone how tough it will be, given the competition Boston will face.

“They’re a great team so I’m sure they’re already thinking about what it’s like to repeat but that’s tough to do in our league,” he continued. “But we’ll see what happens.”