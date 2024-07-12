Kevin Durant Shares His Thoughts On If LeBron James Will Take Part in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

While LeBron James' contract negotiations with the Los Angeles Lakers have been grabbing headlines, many fans are curious about his potential involvement in the 2028 Olympics Games in Los Angeles.

As Team USA gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with LeBron in the mix, it's evident that his career won't last forever. Fans realize that LeBron, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry can't maintain their peak performance indefinitely. Durant, however, has reassured everyone that they still have plenty left to give.

READ MORE: Watch: Barack Obama Goes Viral After Hilariously Recreating Key & Peele Sketch With LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Team USA

Kevin Durant drops massive hint about LeBron James' 2028 Olympics participation

These athletes are aging! LeBron will soon turn 40, Curry is nearing retirement, and Durant isn't far behind. Despite this, Durant remains unbothered by the looming end of an era.

Durant believes their departure from the game isn't imminent. This isn't a farewell tour; their versatility remains intact. But for how many more years? Durant addressed this too.

"These guys are still playing at an elite level," said Durant, according to Bleacher Report.

He further explained, "I feel like 'Bron could play four or five more [years]. He might be here in 2028 in Los Angeles. Steph still playing great ball. I'm doing alright too. I don't want to look at it that way, I still think we've got some good ball left in the tank.”

Advertisement

Durant added, “Try to contribute and impact the game still. I don't want this to be like a farewell tour or make it just about us three, it's about trying to win this fifth [gold medal] in a row."

Durant missed last night's exhibition win over Canada due to a calf strain expected to sideline him for about a week. The Americans' group play starts on July 28 in Paris, with four more matchups beforehand.

LeBron James under scrutiny

The contract discussions with the Lakers have put LeBron under the scope. Stephen A. Smith recently had strong words for LeBron on The OGs Show. He began by praising LeBron but then criticized him saying, "You were scared to shoot in the fourth quarter in that final series."

He continued, "I want him to get an ownership stake in the new Las Vegas franchise when the NBA decides to do an expansion franchise."

Advertisement

READ MORE: Stephen Curry and LeBron James Reveals Impact of Barack Obama in Team USA; DETAILS Inside

What does LeBron James think about playing in the 2028 LA Olympics?

Regardless of the speculation, LeBron has his own plans. In an interview with Craig Melvin of NBC’s Today, LeBron, who will compete for Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer, was asked about participating in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

LeBron stated he would not participate and wouldn't even be in L.A. when the Olympics occur.

“No, I won’t be there,” said James. He continued, “I’m getting the hell out of that city when the Olympics come to Los Angeles. Alright, I’ll live there all year. I will not be in Los Angeles in 2028. I’m getting out of there.”

At 39, the four-time NBA MVP James will be the oldest-ever Olympian in U.S. men’s basketball history when he plays in Paris. Having already won three Olympic medals (two golds in 2008 and 2012, and a bronze in 2004), he's expected to win a fourth this year. Thus, it's unlikely he desires to compete again in 2028 at age 43, even if it's in a familiar location.

Advertisement

At 43, James would still be younger than Tom Brady at the end of his NFL career. But by then, James will likely have retired from basketball, and even his son thinks it might happen well before 2028.