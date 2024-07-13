Kevin Durant Sides With IShowSpeed on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate

In response to the continuing discussion regarding the best soccer player of all time, NBA star Kevin Durant recently sided with Cristiano Ronaldo during an interview on Logan Paul's well-liked podcast "Impaulsive." Before getting to the issue of the soccer GOAT debate, the podcast episode, which also included YouTuber IShowSpeed and bestselling author and host Mike Majlak, discussed a number of themes.

Majlak asked, "Do you follow soccer?" inquiring about Durant's interest in the game. "Sometimes," was Durant's casual response, reflecting his interest in the sport. Majlak then asked a pointed question, "Who do you think is the greatest soccer player of all time?"

Durant paused to think for a second before announcing with confidence, "Ronaldo," a reference to the legendary Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The podcast participants were enthused by this statement, particularly IShowSpeed, a well-known Ronaldo admirer.



Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

The debate over the greatest soccer player—Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi—has captivated fans worldwide for years, with supporters passionately arguing for their favorite. Both players have enjoyed illustrious careers, breaking numerous records and winning multiple awards.

On the field, Cristiano Ronaldo is admired for his quickness, scoring ability, and versatility. Throughout his career, he has participated in several major leagues, including the Premier League with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid, Serie A with Juventus, and now his return to Manchester United. Ronaldo is admired by many athletes due to his meticulous training schedule and unwavering will to improve.

Lionel Messi, in contrast, is renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills, vision, and playmaking abilities. He spent most of his career at FC Barcelona before recently joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi's consistent performances and unique style have solidified his place among the all-time greats.



Why did Kevin Durant choose Cristiano Ronaldo?

Durant selected Ronaldo because he admires the Portuguese player's commitment and perseverance. Being brilliant in professional sports means having to put in a lot of effort to stay that way. Durant, who is well-known for his focus and dedication on the basketball court, draws motivation from Ronaldo's unwavering work ethic and systematic training regimen.

While Durant's opinion might not end the debate between Ronaldo and Messi, it adds an interesting perspective from a top athlete in another sport. The admiration across disciplines emphasizes the universal appeal and impact of these soccer icons.

The fact that Kevin Durant considers Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest soccer player of all time shows how significant Ronaldo's achievements and impact are worldwide. The debate between Messi and Ronaldo is sure to continue, but Durant's view gives Ronaldo a new perspective, showing respect for the best players across the sport.



