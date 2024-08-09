Kevin Durant Slams ‘Lame’ Nuggets Fans for Criticizing Team USA After Narrow Win Over Serbia: ‘Nobody Gives a F**k’

The United States secured a 95-91 victory over Serbia in a thrilling Olympic semifinal. Trailing by up to 17 points, Team USA staged a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback, with Stephen Curry leading the charge by scoring 36 points.

Kevin Durant played a crucial role in Team USA's semifinal win over Serbia, but at 5 AM in Paris, he found himself on X, arguing with an American Nuggets fan who supported Serbia because of Nikola Jokic.

"Where are you from??"

Durant contributed eight points in the victory, including a clutch jumper that extended the lead to four points with under a minute remaining, sealing the game for the USA. Durant later expressed his frustration with American fans who prioritize their franchise player over their country.

"To all you Nuggets fans, nobody gives a f**k who y'all lames believe is the best player in the league. Players got major respect for Jok, we don’t worship him like y'all do but most are in awe of his brilliance. Trolling you cornballs for rooting against us is a part of the game. Deal with it.”

Durant respects Jokic and his accomplishments but is frustrated with fans who seem more focused on criticizing their national team instead of supporting them as they compete for the Olympic Gold. It's surprising that for many American Nuggets fans, Jokic appears to matter more than their national team, but this may be because they are more invested in the narrative of a superteam losing to a star player with less talent around him.

Advertisement

After that hard-fought win, Durant was in a reflective mood, openly celebrating despite the Gold medal game approaching on Saturday. The win was so exhilarating that Durant believes he and his teammates will never forget that night.

"Come on, man. Do you think we're not going to celebrate a win like that? Look at all our families here, look at this. This is what it's all about—coming together on the other side of the world like this. Our section started USA chants; it was special tonight. We have to celebrate. I know we haven't won Gold yet, but you have to appreciate the small moments too."

The lack of support from American Nuggets fans likely hurt Durant because he genuinely takes pride in representing the USA at the Olympics and expects his fellow countrymen to cheer for them.

“When you come to the Olympics, you see the pride in representing your country. You see the pride that Serbia has for theirs. You see fans singing the anthem during the game. We love playing for the US, especially when so much bullsh*it is going on in our country.”

Advertisement

Durant is averaging 13.6 points at Paris 2024 and will face France in the Gold medal game on Saturday.

ALSO READ: How To Watch USA vs Australia Women’s Basketball Semi Final on August 9: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for 2024 Paris Olympics