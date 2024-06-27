Kevin Durant To Houston Rockets? James Harden's Instagram Post Stirs Speculation Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, NBA stars often stir up speculation and this year is no different. Recent reports about Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant potentially being traded have already created a buzz, and a social media post by his former teammate James Harden has only added fuel to the fire.

Harden, along with Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder's young star Chet Holmgren, participated in a workout session at USC's facilities under USC’s new head coach Eric Musselman. Harden’s Instagram post showing their workout has led fans to speculate about the possibility of him and Durant teaming up again, this time in Houston.

Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets trade rumors heat up

June 26 started with a bombshell report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which indicated that the Houston Rockets could potentially trade for Durant . The Rockets have enough draft capital and young prospects that they could send to Phoenix in exchange for Durant.

If the Durant to Rockets trade does happen, it would set the stage for yet another dramatic storyline that would have NBA fans on edge. This unexpected "Woj Bomb" has sparked widespread speculation about Durant’s future, especially given the Rockets' tons of draft capital.

Read More: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and other NBA stars spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Concert Amid Drake Beef

James Harden and Kevin Durant reunion speculation

James Harden's Instagram post has added to the Durant drama. In that post, we see Harden, Durant, and Chet Holmgren working out under USC’s new head coach Eric Musselman at USC's facilities.

Advertisement

While the workout itself featured drills on floaters with assistant coach Will Conroy helping, it was Harden’s social media activity that caught fans’ attention. Many comments on his post suggested that Harden might be mulling over returning to Houston and he could team up with Durant while doing so. There could be another potential reunion of Durant and Harden; this time in Houston.

This workout session and subsequent social media posts have reignited discussions about KD-Harden’s other team-up. Whether this speculation will materialize into actual moves remains to be seen, but for now, NBA fans are left buzzing with anticipation.