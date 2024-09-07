Kevin Durant Trolled by Fans for Sportsbook Partnership to Make NFL Picks: He Wants to Be like Jordan’

Kevin Durant, one of the NBA's most popular and accomplished players, is renowned for his exceptional scoring ability and numerous accolades. He has claimed two NBA championships, an MVP award, and multiple Finals MVPs, cementing his status as a prominent figure in basketball history.

In recent years, Durant has built a strong social media presence, which has drawn both positive and negative attention. Now, he’s using his platform to share his picks for another professional sport.

In an interview with Kay Adams, Durant revealed his new partnership with FanDuel Sportsbook. With the NFL season in progress, the Phoenix Suns star will be sharing his football picks every week.

"Excited to be here, man," Durant said. "And show how much bias I have for my Commanders, pick some NFL games, have some fun."

However, fans were unhappy with Durant’s partnership with FanDuel and his promotion of betting, expressing their disappointment online.

Kevin Durant is now teaming up with a sportsbook for the football season, following LeBron James' announcement earlier this year about his collaboration with DraftKings. The LA Lakers forward, who is also a passionate football fan, often shares his picks during Instagram livestreams.

In addition to sharing his football insights, Durant aims to help the Phoenix Suns regain their form. The team, which made a significant move by trading for Bradley Beal last offseason, faced high expectations but fell short, getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

As a crucial player for the Phoenix Suns, Durant carries substantial responsibility this season. At 35, he is expected to lead the team, especially in Beal's absence due to injuries. Durant is currently playing the fifth most minutes in the NBA, raising concerns about his workload and efficiency, particularly in clutch situations where he has struggled.

Despite his scoring ability, Durant's performance in crucial moments has been lacking. The Suns have a 16-20 record with him on the floor during critical times, and his shooting percentages in these situations are notably low, contributing to the team’s difficulties in closing out games.

