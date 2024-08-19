Kevin Durant Trusted by Triple H to Carry Texas Longhorns Legacy 'Wherever He Goes' With Special Championship Gift

Kevin Durant, who participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics and won a gold medal, has been given a WWE Championship belt with a Texas theme. He received it from Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent link-up. Triple H himself posted a video in which he interacts with Durant and gives him the WWE Championship belt. Fanatics Fest took place at the Javits Center in New York City from August 16–18, where they were both present.

“Ran into @KDTrey5 at @FanaticsFest and had to make sure he could (literally) carry the @TexasLonghorns legacy wherever he goes. #HookEm,” the caption read.

The gesture appeared to have touched Durant. When he first touched the WWE belt, he declared that he had "always wanted one of these." As previously mentioned, the Texas Longhorns logo on the belt honors his alma mater.

Prominent figures from every major sports league were present at the 2024 Fanatics Fest. There were NFL icons in attendance, including Michael Strahan, Eli and Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady. Hulk Hogan, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and many others were well-represented by the WWE. Fanatics Fest also featured other celebrities. Among the actors, rappers, and celebrities present at the convention were Jay Z, Travis Scott, Jake Paul, and Spike Lee.

Texas legend Kevin Durant is one of the biggest stars in the NBA despite not being a WWE star. He is now entering his third season as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Durant has previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to being a two-time NBA Champion, he was named Finals MVP for the 2017 and 2018 series. With the Warriors, those two titles were won. At this point, Durant, Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green formed an unbeatable team.

Durant is also a 14-time NBA All-Star, having twice won the MVP award for the All-Star Game in 2012 and 2019. In addition, he has been the scoring leader for four seasons and has been named to eleven All-NBA teams.

Durant was a college player for Texas from 2006–07. Durant won Rookie of the Year after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft because he averaged 20.3 points per game. He played for the men's national basketball team of the United States in the Paris Summer Olympic Games and won his fourth gold medal.

