Kevin Durant's Mom Reveals She Wished He Stayed With the Warriors 'We Would've Had 20 Rings By Now'

Wanda Durant, Kevin Durant's mom, made an appearance on the Raising Fame show. On the show hosted by Sonya Curry (Stephen Curry's mom) and Lucille O'Neal (Shaquille O'Neal's mom). During the episode, Wanda opened her heart up to Sonya about Kevin's decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. She mentioned that if he had stayed, they could have won many more championships.

Despite the fact that Kevin was dealing with injuries during his last season with the Warriors, Wanda admitted she didn’t want him to leave the team at that time. She even made a bold, though somewhat exaggerated, prediction of what might have happened if he had stayed.

“Sonya, you and I, we were in the thicket together for a few years,” Wanda told Sonya Curry on the show. “I ain’t really want him to go either… Man, we would've had 20 rings by now. And it was about 10 years ago. That's how cold they were.”

While 20 rings might be a stretch, it's clear they could have won a lot more if Durant had stayed. When he joined the Warriors in 2016, success was immediate.

The Warriors finished the 2016-17 regular season with a 67-15 record and then set a new NBA postseason record by going 16-1 in the playoffs to claim the title. They followed up with another championship in 2018, and a three-peat seemed within reach—until injuries derailed their plans.

Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, and Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6. If both players had been healthy, the Warriors might have been the first team to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002.

After that season, Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets, bringing an end to one of the most dominant eras in NBA history, albeit a brief one. If he had stayed, they likely could have won another two or three championships.

Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season due to injury, and Curry missed much of that season too, so the Warriors wouldn't have won that year. However, you could argue that they might have won the next four titles, as Curry and Durant remain two of the top players in the NBA even now.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant’s time with the Golden State Warriors ended sooner than their moms would have liked. While staying together could have led to more titles, KD chose to move on to the Brooklyn Nets. Now, he plays for the Phoenix Suns. Stephen Curry went ahead to win another title after Durant's left. While Durant has yet to achieve postseason success since leaving the Warriors.

It was heartwarming watching the two team up again to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA basketball was successful in clinching gold . Although glory came after some not-so-easy games in the semifinals and final. Curry was undoubtedly the star of the last two games, scoring 60 points combined. Kevin Durant also played a strong supporting role.

Seeing Steph Curry and Kevin Durant team up again was a thrill, but the real highlight was LeBron James joining them. These three have been the most iconic players of the past 15 years, and watching them play together was a true joy for basketball fans everywhere.