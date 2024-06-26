Kevin Durant’s Podcast Host Criticizes Adrian Wojnarowski for Involving Him in Baseless Trade Rumors

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Houston Rockets traded with the Brooklyn Nets, potentially setting the stage for a trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. The Rockets now hold the Suns' 2027 first-rounder, an acquisition Wojnarowski suggests could ease a Durant trade. Wojnarowski stated, "The Suns insist on retaining Durant, but that could shift next season. Now with the acquired picks, Houston has the potential to compensate the Suns fully."

Responding to Wojnarowski's report, Eddie Gonzalez, co-host with Durant on “The ETCs” podcast, commented: “Woj said a buncha nothing but knew throwing KD in there would spark some convo lmaooooo”

Given his close relationship with Kevin Durant, Gonzalez might have inside information Wojnarowksi lacked. However, the Houston Rockets may attempt to secure a trade for Durant. If the Suns, who were eliminated in the first playoff round this year, should endure another unsuccessful season, Durant could be on the move.

Rockets reclaim draft picks, ponder future moves involving Kevin Durant

The deal got the Nets their 2026 first-round pick from the Rockets in return. The Rockets managed to secure a right for swap for their 2025 first-round pick, which currently could be either Houston's or Oklahoma City Thunder's, with the Suns' 2025 first-rounder, reports Wojnarowski.

This deal also made the Rockets forfeit their right to a swap for the Nets' 2025 first-rounder. Additionally, Houston gained the more favorable of the Suns' and Mavericks' first-round picks in 2029, and a right to exchange their first-round pick for the lesser desirable from the lot, according to Wojnarowski.

The Rockets, now with the potential to control the Suns' 2025, 2027, and 2029 picks, have restored some of the draft capital that the Suns transferred to Brooklyn in their trade for Durant in 2023.

However, Wojnarowski highlighted that Houston might not exclusively use these picks to trade for Durant, who still has two seasons left with the Suns.

Wojnarowski said, “As much as the Rockets have shown interest in Durant, they are now more resolved to use the Suns picks to aggressively make deals elsewhere."

The Rockets, even without going after Durant, could negotiate deals with the Suns using the picks. Wojnarowski mentioned that Houston is well-placed to put forward a proposal for Phoenix guard Devin Booker.

