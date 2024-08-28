Kevin Garnett Gives it Back to Anthony Edwards' Ignorant Take With His Own Bold Statement

The NBA offseason is currently in its doldrums. As a result, every dubious opinion expressed in podcasts and interviews usually gains traction. Michael Jordan was the only player who played in the 1990s who had "skill," according to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who started the conversation last week and infuriated Magic Johnson.

Kevin Garnett is convinced that the stars of today's game cannot survive in their bygone era, but it's a refreshing change of perspective from the typical old-head viewpoint. The style of play that Edwards and the other stars in the league are used to these days won't work in Garnett's day; he responded with a backhand clap to the current Timberwolves star's perspective.

"If I'm being honest, bro, I don't think anybody in this generation could have played like 20 years ago," Garnett said in the most recent episode of Ticket & The Truth. "Twenty years ago, bro, you couldn't get to a triple step back. You hear what I'm saying to you? You couldn't get to a triple step back. And then if you shot that s**t, it had to go in. Do you know why? Because we had efficiency back in the day, my dude, and it was so f**king hard."

Kevin Garnett then repeated yet another widely held belief among former NBA players. The legendary player for the Timberwolves claimed that today's stars would fail because the game was just too physical in the past. "It was too physical, and guess what? The league had to come off of it for the flow of movement to have scoring go up, which is why we like to sit here and watch kind of the rat race of the high-paced game right now," Garnett added.

At this rate, it appears that closing the mentality gap between the younger generation and the more established thinkers will never be accomplished. Despite his obvious admiration for Anthony Edwards, which he has expressed numerous times, Kevin Garnett doubts that the current Timberwolves star's skills would have been useful in the past.

In 1995, Garnett participated in the NBA draft. He became the first player drafted straight out of high school in twenty years when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the fifth overall pick. Garnett had an instant impact with the Minnesota Timberwolves and helped the team win eight straight playoff games.

He won the NBA MVP Award in 2004 after leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals. He was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year during his first season with the Boston Celtics in 2007–08. After being acquired by the Boston Celtics in 2007, Garnett placed third in the MVP voting and helped the team defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2008 NBA Finals.

