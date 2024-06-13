Kevin Garnett Predicts THIS Player Could Surpass LeBron James In All-Time NBA Scoring

During a recent episode of The Truth & Ticket podcast, Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett lavished high praise on Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. KG mentioned that Doncic has the potential to eventually catch LeBron James in all-time NBA scoring. This praise highlights the Slovenian superstar's tremendous offensive prowess.

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Doncic has been a cornerstone of the Mavericks franchise. Playing six seasons so far, Doncic has been named to the All-NBA First Team five times—an unprecedented start of a career!

Kevin Garnett says ‘Luka will surpass LeBron in All-Time scoring’

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Doncic averaged 33.9 points per game as he secured the scoring title. Luka’s all-around offensive skill set has solidified his status as an offensive juggernaut which is why Garnett is a firm believer in Doncic's potential to surpass LeBron’s scoring record.

During his podcast appearance, KG said, “Listen, Luka is set up to be the only n***a to catch Bron. Nobody wanna say that shit. Listen, Luka is averaging 30, what do you average this year, 33? On one leg, drinking beer, having fun, doing God knows what else."

This high praise from Garnett underscores Doncic’s exceptional offensive talent and his uncanny ability to control the game's offensive tempo. Despite not being the most athletic player, Luka's slow but strong drives to his sweet spots get him easy points. His footwork is lethal as he shakes defenders to get buckets, and his splendid step-back three-point ability adds another dimension to his offense. Most importantly, Luka's fundamentals of the game are elite. All of his offensive abilities combined with his high basketball IQ, have made Luka a force on offense.

Advertisement

This is why Luka Doncic can break LeBron James' scoring record

LeBron James' record is remarkable due to his scoring ability and immense consistency. By the end of the 2023/24 NBA season, James played 21 seasons in the NBA. During this time, LeBron has maintained an unbelievable average of 27.1 points per game, accumulating 40,474 regular-season points.

Assuming LeBron pushes his career points total to 44,000 points before retiring, let's analyze whether Doncic would be able to surpass LeBron's eventual milestone of 44,000 points or not.

By the end of the 2023-24 NBA season, Doncic has played six NBA seasons and 400 games. During this time, Doncic averaged 28.7 points per game, resulting in 11,470 points.

Now entering his prime, let’s assume Doncic plays another 400 games over the next six years, averaging 32 points per game. This adds 12,800 points to his current total of 11,470 by the end of his 12th season in the NBA. This would bring him to 24,270 points after 12 NBA seasons.

Advertisement

In the following six seasons (seasons 12 to 18), if Luka plays another 400 games at 28 points per game, then he would add 11,200 points. This brings Doncic’s total to 35,470 points after 18 seasons.

Again, we assume that Doncic plays 22 seasons in the NBA, and during his last four seasons (from season 18 to 22), he plays 250 games averaging 25 points per game. This would add 6,250 points.

So, realistically, if Luka Doncic plays around 66 games per season at his current pace, he would score approximately 41,720 points over a 22-year NBA career. However, if Luka remains injury-free and increases his play to 75 games per season while maintaining the same averages, his stats will receive a significant boost.

In this scenario, Luka’s averages would be:

Season 7 to Season 12: 32 ppg over 450 games = 14,400 points

Season 13 to Season 18: 28 ppg over 450 games = 12,600 points

Season 19 to Season 22: 25 ppg over 250 games = 6,250 points

Adding all these points to his current total of 11,470 points, Luka Doncic would accumulate 44,720 points after playing 22 seasons in the NBA. This means that Luka would potentially surpass LeBron's projected total of 44,000 points.

Advertisement

So, overall, this analysis highlights that Luka’s offensive skills and consistency can chase LeBron’s all-time scoring record.

However, Doncic should aim to play at least 75 games per season in his prime years and remain injury-free throughout his career, while maintaining his great scoring. It’s a challenging feat for Doncic, but Kevin Garentt’s prediction about Luka Doncic does hold some merit.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Reviews Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in New Bad Boys Film; DETAILS Inside