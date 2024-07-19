Kevin Garnett Slams Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu For Skipping WNBA’s 3-Point Contest

Kevin Garnett recently expressed his frustration over Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu's decision to skip the three-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star weekend. Both players are known for their exceptional long-range shooting, and their absence from the event has left fans and basketball enthusiasts disappointed.

Garnett took to Instagram to voice his anger, highlighting the missed opportunity for the WNBA to reach a larger audience. The decision of Clark and Ionescu to opt out has sparked a debate about the WNBA's ability to engage its stars in marquee events.

Kevin Garnett's frustration on social media

Reacting to the news, Kevin Garnett did not hold back his emotions as he took to his Instagram story. "Y NOT [Thinking emoji, 100 emoji]… SEE… THIS THE BS I’M TALKING ABOUT!! PLS TELL US Y NOT? TF WE DOING? [Rolling eyes emoticons, puff out emoticon, 100 emoticon]," he posted, reflecting his disappointment. Garnett’s reaction underscores a broader concern that women's basketball is missing chances to solidify and grow its viewership base.

Read More: LeBron James Left in Tears Watching Kevin Garnett Losing It Over Mets Star Edwin Diaz’s Iconic Trumpet Entrance

Missed opportunity for the WNBA

Many fans were eagerly anticipating a thrilling three-point contest featuring both Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu's participation in last year's NBA three-point showdown against Steph Curry had already generated significant buzz, and Clark's rising stardom promised to bring even more excitement. However, their decision to decline the offer has left fans and analysts questioning the reasons behind it and the WNBA's role in failing to motivate its stars.

Advertisement

Reasons why Caitlin and Sabrina opted out of a 3-point challenge

Sabrina Ionescu is currently focused on preparing for the Paris Olympics, a significant commitment. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark's schedule is incredibly packed. According to Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports, Clark’s weekend was already tightly scheduled, which might be the reason why she chose to opt out of the 3-Point Contest.

Kevin Garnett’s outburst sums up the frustration felt by many fans over the missed chance to showcase two of the best shooters in women’s basketball. The WNBA needs to address the reasons behind such decisions and find ways to better engage its stars in high-profile events to maintain and grow its viewership. The hope remains that future contests, both within the WNBA and potentially in collaboration with the NBA, will see full participation from top players like Clark and Ionescu.

Read More: Kevin Garnett Predicts THIS Player Could Surpass LeBron James In All-Time NBA Scoring