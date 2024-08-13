Kevin Hart Reveals Michael Jordan Hasn’t Spoken With Him in Years for THIS Reason

Though Kevin Hart is well-known for his keen humor and fast wit, it appears that his humorous jabs have put him in conflict with none other than NBA great Michael Jordan. The comedian recently revealed that he and Jordan had been at odds for a long time, which is why they haven't communicated in years.

The tension between Hart and Jordan reportedly began at a charity event hosted by the basketball icon. As Hart recounted during his "Acting My Age" tour, the situation escalated after he poked fun at Jordan's late arrival to the event. "Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in late [and] I hit him with [a joke]," Hart told the audience at his Atlantic City show on July 21. The joke, delivered in Hart's typical quick and playful style, apparently didn’t sit well with Jordan. "Michael had an attitude. Hasn't talked to me since," Hart revealed.

Despite the tension, Hart seemed unbothered by Jordan's cold shoulder. "I don't give a s***. I couldn't care less. I couldn't f****** care less," Hart stated, underscoring his indifference to the feud. At 45, Hart explained that he's at a stage in his life where little things no longer get under his skin. "I'm at a point in my life where it's very hard to bother me... You get to the point where little things don't matter. I'm not the same person I once was."

Hart has previously made disparaging remarks about Jordan. During a 2016 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Hart made fun of Jordan's wardrobe choices and, in particular, his preference for high-waisted jeans. "What age do you get to where it’s okay to wear your pants that high, and nobody addresses it?" Hart inquired in jest throughout the performance.

The jabs didn't end there. Hart continued to make fun of Jordan at his recent performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Etess Arena, labeling him a "horrible dresser" and mocking his choice of pants. The audience laughed when Hart said that Jordan's "huge back pockets" could house "a Dell computer on one side and a modem on the other."

Although Jordan hasn't commented publicly, the uproar has been observed by the public and media. Whether or not the NBA star will react to Hart's remarks is still to be known. The comic doesn't appear to care about the tension it generates; instead, it focuses on making the viewer laugh at Jordan's behavior.

Although it may seem unfair, this match turned out to be interesting in terms of Hart and Jordan's post-retirement careers. It reminds us that everyone can make jokes, including the most successful athletes, especially Kevin Hart.

