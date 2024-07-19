Kevin Hart Shares What Tom Brady Really Meant by Netflix Roast Regret Confession

Tom Brady's 'Greatest of All Time Roast' was a big success, but the NFL goat himself admitted that he regretted performing the show after only a few days of it airing on Netflix. He stated that the program had a negative impact on his children and that he would not repeat the experience.



Kevin Hart, the Roast show's presenter, has now spoken out, saying he understands why the seven-time Super Bowl winner and father of three is regretting the hard-hitting jokes he threw throughout the night of the live Netflix event.

Kevin Hart clarified why Tom Brady regrets the roast

The Greatest Roast of All Time was televised on the OTT platform Netflix and received millions of views. I t is also nominated for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards , although the man who produced the show regrets doing it and swears he will not do it again on a podcast.



Kevin Hart recently told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks what Tom regrets about the roast. He clarified that when Tom indicated he regretted the show, he was referring to the things they discussed on the show. Kevin also stated that, as a father, he knew where the 46-year-old retired NFL quarterback came from.

Kevin stated, "When he says he regretted doing it, I don't think he's referring to it; I think he's referring to saying, 'I could've tapered it a little differently, saying or having a conversation beforehand, like, 'Guys, let's go and do this, but let's not touch this or that. The concept of going all in and saying, '(Expletive) it, I don't care because I know the public would want to see me on the receiving end of (expletive) because I'm Tom Brady and I've always been on the highest stage."

Hart continued, "I can see where Tom's coming from and just him wanting to protect the idea of family and the conversation attached to that."

Kevin added, "I don't know what he did with it afterwards. I am aware that his reaction and his statement on it may have been caused by it. However, that item helped people accept the idea that a joke would just be a joke."

Tom Brady roast touched on several personal moments of his life

The three-hour roast went in-depth on several subjects that were personal to Brady, such as his split from Gisele Bündchen, the Deflategate controversy, and his friendship with former Head Coach of Patriots, Bill Belichick.

It appeared as though there were no boundaries to the jokes being thrown at the future Hall of Famer. Brady only intervened once, in response to a joke Jeff Ross made about Robert Kraft. Brady then approached the comic and asked that the joke not be repeated.

Although Brady wasn't the only one made fun of that evening, there were white jokes, black jokes, gay jokes, Jewish jokes, jabs about CTE, eating disorders, and Brady’s former Patriots teammate Aaron Hernandez killing people (including himself). Everyone and everything was on the menu.