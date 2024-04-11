On Kevin Hart's Show, comedian and actor, Kevin Hart takes full credit for New York Knicks star, Jalen Brunson's career. Apparently, Hart talks about knowing Jalen's father, Rick Brunson, and seeing a young Jalen practicing at the gym. The actor jokingly says he remembers seeing Rick working with Jalen and yelling out, "That kid is going to be something!"

Whether Jalen Brunson will be in the 2024 playoffs is not guaranteed yet. The Knicks currently hold a 45-31 record, which puts them firmly in playoff contention. With six games left in their regular season schedule, they need to secure their spot. They could potentially climb as high as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, things got trickier after Julius Randle, a key scorer for the Knicks, got ruled out for the rest of the season. This means Brunson will have to shoulder a much bigger offensive load for the Knicks to succeed in the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson's Breakout Year

Jalen Brunson's breakout year happened last season, in 2022-2023, after he signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent. He averaged a career-high 22.4 points per game, along with 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds. His strong performance throughout the season had him in the conversation for his first All-Star appearance, though he ultimately didn't make the cut.



Jalen Brunson is in the MVP Race

Jalen Brunson's scoring average put him in the elite company of NBA point guards. The Knicks faced injuries to key players, but Brunson shouldered the responsibility. Brunson didn't just score, he handled the offense and made his teammates better. With Brunson at the helm, the Knicks became one of the best teams in the league. All these points strengthen his MVP case.

Other frontrunners in the NBA MVP race are Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

Currently, the New York Knicks have three more games left in their regular season.