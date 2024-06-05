A year-old photo of 5'5” Kevin Hart standing with 6'4" Cameron Brink has resurfaced and has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. Apparently, the photo was taken in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League last year. The joke is the stark height difference between the two.

And naturally, WNBA fans were in stitches.

WNBA fans react to Kevin Hart and Cameron Brink’s photo

Several fans took to X to express their thoughts on the picture. One fan commented how Cameron Brink is "literally Kevin Hart x 2" in height.

Another WNBA fan joked that Hart looks like a “Kid posing with his favorite Hooters waitress (she called him "Slugger").”

“Why did he accept to take this picture,” read a third comment.

A fourth comment from a WNBA fan mentioned, “He has perfected the uncomfortable smile picture.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m sorry but Kevin Hart looking like an absolute child next to Cam Brink is objectively hilarious.”

Last year, Cameron Brink was playing at Stanford. All thanks to her impressive college basketball career, Brink was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with the number 2 overall pick.

FYI, Cameron is also the highest Stanford draft pick since Chiney Ogwumike was picked No. 1 overall in the 2014 WNA Draft.

Cameron Brink has been enjoying her time in the spotlight

After getting drafted in the WNBA, Cameron Brink was roped in by Kim Kardashinan’s shapewear brand, SKIMS. Apart from her on-court talent, Brink has also gained popularity for her beautiful looks.

In 2023, SKIMS became the official underwear partner of the WNBA. And, Brink was selected as the face of the Fits Everybody collection campaign alongside WNBA veterans, Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum.

Further, Cameron has also expressed her wish to get featured on Sports Illustrated. In a recent interview with former NBA forward, Paul George, the WNBA diva revealed that she would love to pose for the magazine like her WNBA seniors, Lisa Leslie and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Besides, Cameron has also successfully learned to profit from her fame as per NIL rules in the NCAA. Her NIL valuation is approximately $232,000.

Cameron Brinks’ current contract with LA Sparks is $338,056 for four years. She has a team option in the fourth year. Brink’s annual average salary is $84,514.