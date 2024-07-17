Kevin Hart Trolled by Michael Jordan's Son Marcus with Height Joke During New Standup Promotion

Kevin Hart, a well-known comedian who can make light of almost anybody, recently took some lighthearted jabs from Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball superstar Michael Jordan. In the green room following one of Hart's shows, Marcus casually struck up a conversation about Hart's newest stand-up special, Acting My Age.

Marcus Jordan, 33, humorously joked about Hart's height while sharing multiple photos from the event on Instagram, documenting the funny encounter. "It’s true, @kevinhart4real is much shorter in real life than on TV. #gotyabitch," said Marcus.

After making this lighthearted remark, Marcus highlighted in another post some of Hart's jokes about himself, his brother Jeffrey Jordan, and their well-known father, Michael Jordan. "In his latest stand-up routine, Mr. Eddie Murphy, also known as @kevinhart4real, the hilarious man, has a new joke about myself, my brother @heirjordan13, and @jumpman23. Go watch that," Marcus tweeted, urging followers to witness Hart's most recent work.



Kevin Hart's response

Kevin Hart doesn't seem to be bothered by the playful teasing about his height, especially since he's so skilled at cracking jokes about it. Known for his witty self-mockery, Hart often pokes fun at his own height in a humorous way. His knack for self-deprecating humor has earned him admiration from fans and peers alike, solidifying his status as a beloved comedian in the entertainment world.

Marcus Jordan's comments join the long list of celebrities who have mocked Hart's height throughout the years. Even though he has been the target of jokes of the same nature, Hart's comedic resilience and ability to transform such attacks into laughs have been a key part of his fame. In "Acting My Age," his most recent stand-up special, Hart showcased his comic abilities by addressing a range of subjects, including personal anecdotes and playful jabs at both himself and others.



Promoting "Acting my age"

Hart tackles issues of aging, parenting, and his path in show business in his most recent stand-up special, "Acting My Age". After Hart received a humorous endorsement from Marcus Jordan, fans are even more eager to watch his new material. Hart's humor is renowned for its exuberant, heart-stopping moments, and fans can anticipate more of the same from this special.

The lighthearted repartee between Kevin Hart and Marcus Jordan demonstrates the close-knit nature of the sports and entertainment industries, as these discussions are frequently attended by well-known figures. These amusing and friendly exchanges for Kevin Hart serve to further solidify his reputation as a comic who can make light of any circumstance—even when he is the target of a joke.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Acting My Age," and Marcus Jordan's lighthearted promotion just heightens the excitement and anticipation for what looks to be yet another smash from one of comedy's biggest talents.

